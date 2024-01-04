Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist is shimmering into her new chapter with Gerry Turner.

Gerry, 72, shared moments from the couple’s rehearsal dinner, which saw Theresa glowing in a gold sequin dress. “What a great day leading up to our wedding day,” Gerry captioned the social media post of pics from Wednesday, January 3. “Jan 4th is THE BIG DAY. So excited.”

For the special evening, Theresa teamed her sparkly number, which featured a cinched waist and a tea-length silhouette, with metallic pointed-toe pumps and a soft pink fur jacket. Gerry, for his part, wore a pastel button-up shirt styled with a burgundy blazer, blue jeans and dark shoes. The couple was all smiles as they posed together in front of a tablescape that featured floral tablecloth, greenery and romantic candles.

The lovebirds — who found each other on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor — exclusively opened up to Us Weekly earlier this month about their nuptials, which will be televised live via The Golden Wedding special on Thursday on ABC.

“[Gerry] lets me make all the decisions, so there’s no disagreement,” she told Us.

“So, the first thing of all, my daughter has been helping me tremendously. She put together the vision board, and it was all beautiful. I love flowers, so important, and I love music. … I think just really to make this the most warm, wonderful family-oriented wedding, and to try not to even think that there are cameras around. Try to make it an intimate moment that we’re sharing with a lot of people.”

Nist also teased her wedding dress, explaining to Us that her daughter, Theresa’s daughters and some of her Golden Bachelor costars helped her find the one.

“And when I came down with [one] dress, everybody in unison went, ‘Oh, that’s the dress,’” Theresa recalled. “And they also said, ‘Oh, your face was glowing. You look so beautiful.’ Now I’m trying to decide, am I wearing a veil with it? Am I wearing any headpiece?” Theresa added that she may be changing into a second reception dress because her first look “could be hard to dance in.”

Both Gerry and Theresa walked down the aisle in the past. Gerry was married to Toni Turner for 43 years before she died in 2017. The former couple share two daughters, Jenny and Angie. Theresa was married to William “Bill” Nist for 42 years before he passed away in 2017. The pair welcomed two kids together, daughter Jen and son Tommy. All of their kids and grandkids will be in the couple’s wedding party on Thursday.