If Good Art HLYWD jewelry isn’t on your radar yet, it’s time to pay attention! Designer and founder Josh Warner sat down with Stylish on Wednesday, April 24, to dish on why celebs like Sandra Bullock, Jessica Alba, LeBron James, Whoopi Goldberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, and more are drawn to his unique and handcrafted pieces. The answer, like his pieces, is both simple and complicated!

And while Warner’s goal is to make his jewelry look cool without trying too hard, creating the perfect ball chain necklaces, carefully designed pendants and dog tags, intricately detailed rings, ruby earrings, chain link diamond bracelets and even everyday accessories like hair clips and keychains, takes a big effort.

“I started off making jewelry for body piercings… like earrings and threaded studs called Barbells,” he says. “My craft was developing and my drive was much greater than my ability… That’s a great way to get good at anything, just be too stubborn to stop.”

Once he got the trade mastered, Warner wanted to design more than body piercing pieces and was looking to create things that he found beautiful.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always had a big mouth about what I believed was beautiful and what wasn’t. I’ve always had an opinion about whether things looked good or not,” the jeweler admits.

And his idea of what is attractive clearly resonated with others. “We make everything in our studio in and making our pieces look simple is difficult. …There’s a lot of simplicity to the motifs and a good amount of complexity to making things work well,” he explains of his design process, all of which you can get a behind-the-scenes look at if you visit The Family Room in L.A.

“The typical Good Artist is usually after the best of whatever they’re into. …I think you’re looking for an elevated version of something simple, we hit the mark consistently. …The things people find here are things they were looking for all along, but before now couldn’t put a name to,” the designer says.

As for where Warner goes for inspiration? It’s everywhere to him: “The trick is to only spend time with good people in good places and there’s plenty of inspiration.”

