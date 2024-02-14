When J.J. Watt debuted his new spiky hairstyle at Super Bowl LVIII, fans couldn’t help but notice its striking resemblance to Guy Fieri’s signature look.

Watt, 34, showed off his new ‘do ahead of Sunday’s game, where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.

“Ever change your hair and wonder if anyone will notice? They notice,” Watt shared via X on Sunday, February 11.

The viral hairstyle caught the eye of Fieri, 56, who typically rocks his own signature frosted-tips. “I for one thought it was a good look @JJWatt,” the chef wrote via X on Monday, February 12, in response to Watt’s post.

While many fans drew comparisons to Fieri, others joked that the NFL alum’s hair was a perfect “throwback to middle school dances” in time for Usher’s halftime performance.

“It’s all good, man. Between your hair and Usher headlining, I felt like I was back in 8th grade. #Nostalgia,” one user commented on Watt’s post.

Another chimed in, “Was sitting next to my fiancé and she asked if someone on the Backstreet Boys was on the halftime show.”

While Watt’s hairstyle turned heads after the game on Sunday, he also made headlines in January when he called out the double standard of Taylor Swift backlash at NFL games.

“I think it’s great,” Watt exclusively told Us Weekly of Swift’s effect on the NFL. “I can’t understand why people are so upset about it. I mean, they show celebrities at games all the time. Don’t act like we don’t show male celebrities at games all the time. I don’t really understand why it’s caused such an uproar.”

The NFL has embraced Swift’s connection to the game since she and boyfriend Travis Kelce began dating during summer 2023. The league has used her music for promos, panned to her reaction to Kelce’s performance on the field, and made puns about the Chiefs tight end, 34, with references to the pop star’s songs.

“I mean, she’s literally there supporting her significant other, and that’s what you should do as a significant other,” Watt said. “So I think that it’s great.”

Watt added that Swift, 34, has “brought in a massive amount of new fans” to the sport as well as “all sorts of eyeballs and interest.” He noted that there’s “so many people” who are learning about the game who hadn’t watched it before.

“I think it should be nothing but celebrated,” Watt said. “I think that it’s not her fault they put the camera on her, just it is what it is.”