Finally! Gwen Stefani shared an up-close peek at her engagement ring from Blake Shelton and it’s even bigger than we could’ve imagined.

On Sunday November 15, the 51-year-old singer posted a series of videos to her Instagram Story supporting her financé at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards. But to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the former No Doubt member stayed in the car while he went inside and accepted his Top Country Artist award.

In one of the clips, the “Hollaback Girl” singer lifts her hand to her face revealing the giant diamond bauble that Shelton,44, proposed with back in October.

At the time, a source told Us that the bling had special significance. “Blake had the ring custom designed,” an insider revealed, noting that The Voice coach asked permission from her dad before popping the question. “It meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional about it,” the source added.

Brilliant Earth‘s Kathryn Money told Us that the ring features a classic, six-prong setting with a 6-carat solitaire diamond set in a white gold or platinum band, putting the cost somewhere above $500,000, depending on the quality of the stone. And from the brief glimpse in her Instagram Story, the square rock appears to be nothing short of quality.

Stefani got a shoutout from her soon-to-be-hubby as he accepted his award on Sunday night. “Thank you to my new fiancée, Gwen Stefani,” he said. “That’s S-t-e-f-a-n-i, if you need to Google it to figure out who she is,” he joked. “Thanks for the inspiration and I love you guys, thank you.”

The couple announced their engagement in an Instagram post on October 27, sharing a pic of the pair kissing with Stefani holding up her left hand. She kept it simple in the caption, writing, “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 .”

