Gwyneth Paltrow made a case for dressing up on Thanksgiving Day — even if the Turkey-inspired celebration took place at home.

The 51-year-old actress took to social media on Thursday, November 23, to share moments from the holiday, including a style statement with daughter Apple Martin. The duo both sported chic half-up ‘dos complemented by matching black velvet bows.

Paltrow and Apple, 19, showed off the festive accessory by posing from the back in a photo posted to Paltrow’s Instagram Story.

Paltrow and Apple further coordinated by wearing black dresses. Apple looked glamorous in a velvet frock with princess sleeves as Paltrow opted for a timeless, form-fitting number that was finished with spaghetti straps. The actress completed her getup with a pearl necklace.

In addition to showing off her festive fashions, Paltrow gave fans a glimpse at her Thanksgiving Day spread — made by someone else.

“I didn’t cook this, but it looks like I did,” Paltrow wrote over a photo that showed her smiling next to a display of food. The menu included stuffing, sweet potato casserole, a charcuterie board and an assortment of other tasty dishes.

Paltrow also shared a video, panning the camera to give Us a closer look at the table. “Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Sending so much love to you and yours,” she wrote over the clip.

Elsewhere during the holiday, Paltrow and her family were entertained by her son Moses’ piano skills. The 17-year-old looked dapper in a black suit for the occasion.

Paltrow shares Apple and Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin. The former couple — who tied the knot in 2002 — divorced in 2015.

The exes have remained extremely friendly over the years with Paltrow praising the musician on his birthday in March.

“Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend❤️we love you, cajm,” Paltrow wrote via Instagram alongside a selfie that showed her posing with the Coldplay frontman, 46. (The “cajm” in her post refers to the musician’s full name: Christopher Anthony John Martin.)

After her divorce from Martin, Paltrow moved on with Brad Falchuk, whom she wed in September 2018. The “Clocks” artist, for his part, has been dating Dakota Johnson on and off since 2017.

When Martin and the Fifty Shades of Grey star, 34, briefly split in 2019, an insider told Us Weekly that Paltrow was the person who encouraged them to reconcile. “Gwyneth is the one who pushed them to do it,” the source explained in August 2019. “Gwyneth is happy if Chris is happy.”