Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her 50th birthday in her birthday suit! The actress stripped down for a sexy shoot that made her look like a trophy.

The Shakespeare in Love star, who reached the major milestone on Tuesday, September 27, shared a photo of herself via Instagram completely naked, covered in gold paint. Additional photos were shared on Paltrow’s lifestyle website, Goop, where she opened up about the empowering experience.

“All I know is that they’re painting me gold and that I have to be naked,” the California native said. “I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I’m experiencing.” Paltrow added that the shoot was “about the female gaze and just sense of fun.”

The shimmery look was brought to life by Lottie, a Los Angeles-based makeup artist. “We were going for golden goddess,” the beauty guru said. “I was going to be painting GP gold, so I had to make sure the skin on her face and body was very, very moisturized.”

Paltrow’s sultry shoot comes after she revealed her thoughts on turning 50 in a Goop essay published on Thursday, September 23.

“On September 27, I’ll turn 50,” Paltrow began in the article, which included a photo of her jumping for joy in a string bikini. “As I sit here contemplating this idea in the late summer morning, no moisture in the air, breeze moving only the tops of the trees, I strangely have no sense of the time passed.”

She went on to share that as she ages, life for her “seems to be getting sweeter.”

“I understand on some level that life is linear, that I have lived x number of days thus far and I have more in the basket under my arm than I do in the field before me. But there is something about the sweetness of life that exists deep within me that is unchanged, that will not change,” she wrote.

Paltrow also praised her body for all of its accomplishments. “[My body is] a collection of marks and irregularities that dog-ear the chapters. Scarred from over burns, a finger smashed in a window long ago, the birth of a child. Silver hair and fine lines,” she wrote. (The Oscar winner shares daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex-husband Chris Martin. The former couple divorced in 2016. Paltrow married TV director Brad Falchuk in 2018.)

She added: “I accept the marks and the loosening skin, the wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, look perfect, defy gravity, defy logic, defy humanity. I accept my humanity.”