Gwenyth Paltrow is getting candid about her fashion regrets.

In a new 73 Questions With Vogue video, shared on Monday, October 9, Paltrow, 51, revealed what she wishes she had stolen from the set of one of her most iconic movies. “I’ve actually never stolen anything from set,” Paltrow revealed. “But I wish I had stolen the Birkin bag from The Royal Tenenbaums.”

The interviewer jokingly asked, “Is it too late?” to which Paltrow laughed and nodded, replying, “I think it’s too late.”

In the iconic 2001 Wes Anderson movie, Paltrow plays Margot Tenenbaum, a sullen former playwright whose eyes are perpetually rimmed with black kohl eyeliner. The character is known for wearing a long fur coat with her pin straight short hair parted to the side and fastened with a clip. Her accessory of choice? A brown Birkin bag.

Paltrow’s character is shrouded in mystery which only adds to her allure. “She was known for her extreme secrecy,” says the film’s narrator. “None of the Tenenbaums knew she was a smoker, which she had been since the age of 12.”

The famous Birkin bag isn’t the only item Paltrow would steal. The Goop founder continued to answer questions about her style as she glided through the garden of her Hampton’s home in a long navy blue dress, pausing periodically to show off her sizable vegetable garden, cold plunge, sauna, and swimming pool.

When asked what she would steal from daughter Apple Martin’s closet, Paltrow answered, “Maybe her jean shorts.” The actress is generous when it comes to sharing her own clothes with her daughter, claiming that “nothing’s off limits for her” to take.

As for how Martin has influenced her mother’s style? “She pulls me back to the 90s,” Paltrow answered in the Vogue interview. “That is one time to be pulled back to right now,” joked the interviewer, which prompted Paltrow to throw her head back and laugh.

Meanwhile, Martin, 19, has been paving her own path in the fashion industry. She made her Paris Fashion Week debut earlier this year in a black and white tweed ensemble while sitting front row at the Chanel show. Upon meeting Martin when she was just 4 years old, Karl Lagerfeld, the late former Creative Director of Chanel reportedly predicted that she would one day be a Chanel girl.