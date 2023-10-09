Jennifer Lopez has proven you don’t need to sacrifice style for comfort.

Lopez, 54, was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Friday, October 6, looking impossibly chic and relaxed in an oversized short-sleeved blue denim jumpsuit by the brand R13. Featuring frayed sleeves, two front pockets and a loose waistband, the outfit is a far cry from some of Lopez’s previous form fitting ensembles.

Lopez, 54, elevated the casual outfit with a pair of classic tan Jimmy Choo x Timberland boots, a luxury brown Birkin bag, a brown and gold Hermes cuff bracelet and Bottega Veneta aviator sunglasses.

She wore her hair up in a messy top knot and finished the look off with a pair of gold hoop earrings by Jennifer Fisher. As for her glam, Lopez opted for a subtle smokey eye and a dark red lip.

Perhaps the item that is most true to Lopez’s style are the Timberland boots, reminiscent of her “Jenny from the Block” days in the ‘90s and early 2000s. Lopez has been proudly wearing Timberland boots for well over two decades.

In the music video for her hit 1999 song “Feelin’ So Good”, Lopez sported the iconic tan boots with a black puffer coat, black jeans and oversized metal hair clips.

Lopez is not afraid to put her own twist on the classic shoes, either. While performing at the 2018 VMAs, she wore a pair of Timberland boots entirely covered in crystals to complement her bedazzled gold outfit.

Lopez continued to wow fashion fans when she wore a high-heeled version of the boots on the set of the movie Hustlers in 2019.

These days, Lopez has not one but two stylists behind her stylish looks: Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, referred to on Instagram as #RandM. Zangardi and Haenn have been working with Lopez since 2010.

In a 2021 interview with Vogue, the stylist duo revealed what it’s like to style the famous singer. Haenn asserted that “the sky’s the limit” when it comes to selecting pieces for Lopez. “We have grown with her,” Zangardi added, noting, “There really is no one like her. No one does what she does. Or how she does it. She pushes everyone around her to be a better version of themselves.”