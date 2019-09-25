



Gwyneth Paltrow may have looked beautiful at the 2019 Emmy Awards, but when it came time to walk out on stage it wasn’t necessarily her gown that people noticed.

On Sunday, September 22, the 46-year-old actress stepped out to present Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 71st award show wearing a black and white vintage Valentino dress. However, instead of its unique design, it was the Goop founder’s strange walk that had people talking (and making memes).

Pulling one side up slightly, Paltrow slowly made her way to the center of the stage in small, quick steps. And now we know why.

“That’s because in 1963 there were no back slits,” the Oscar-winner’s stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman, told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was not that she was having this fabulous walk, which she already has.” Thanks to the tight hemline, she had to shuffle her feet.

So why didn’t they alter it themselves? “In order to keep the dress authentic, I didn’t want to change Mr. Valentino’s design.”

This probably also has to do with the fact that Paltrow chose to wear Valentino to pay tribute to the Italian designer who is a close friend. “It was a fun way to put our nod towards wearing your clothes more than once, to honor a very dear friend,” Saltzman told the publication. “And to look like a billion dollar babe!”

Paltrow’s couture gown featured a sheer black top with feathered tulle sleeves that draped down to the ground and a shiny metallic skirt that looked elegant and luxurious. She paired the look with diamond earrings and open-toe heels.

When it came to her beauty she kept it simple and stunning, wearing natural-looking makeup that was radiant and flawless and, as is her signature, wore her hair down and straight.

