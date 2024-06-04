Gypsy Rose Blanchard Returns to Brunette 1 Month After Going Blonde

Gypsy Rose Blanchard returned to her roots.

Blanchard, 32, took to TikTok on Monday, June 3, to show off her brunette hair transformation. In the clip, she shook her hair around while showing off the makeover. Blanchard paired her shoulder-length cut with a strapless blue top and a gold necklace featuring the letter “K,” a suspected nod to her boyfriend, Ken Urker.

“Went back to my natural 💗,” she captioned the post.

Blanchard, who served seven years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in the death of mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, colored her hair blonde last month.

She debuted the big change — and a rhinoplasty — while getting her makeup done by Alexis Oakley before attending a Lifetime panel in Los Angeles. For the event, she styled her hair in soft waves.

Blanchard opened up about her transformation while chatting with People in May, sharing that her journey would be “personal” and “physical.”

“Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up,” she said while promoting her documentary, which premiered on Monday on Lifetime.

In addition to changing up her appearance Blanchard has also been experimenting with makeup. In May, she shared via TikTok that Oakley taught her to apply a moisturizer before blending foundation into her skin for a glowy look.

“I didn’t even know you had to apply moisturizer before you do your makeup,” she said in the social media video. “I always just applied my foundation and I would wonder why I looked so dry.”

Now, she’s added the step to her go-to makeup routine. Blanchard also shared that because she “was not allowed to wear makeup” while growing up, she learned most of her beauty skills from other inmates.