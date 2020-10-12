Hailey Baldwin Channels Katie Holmes in Knit Bra and Cardigan: Pics

Who wore it best?! Hailey Baldwin is taking a page out of Katie Holmes’ fashion book, wearing a knit bra with a matching cardigan for the ultimate chic ensemble.

On Wednesday, October 7, the 23-year-old was spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing a sweater bra in a similar style to the Dawson’s Creek star. Baldwin paired the $150 Jacquemus Valensole Mohair-Blend Bralette with a matching cardigan, high-waisted mom jeans and kitten heel sandals for the perfect model-off-duty finish.

Of course, this look calls back the viral cashmere bra moment Holmes sparked in 2019, when she was simply photographed hailing a cab wearing an insanely chic Khaite NY bralette and cardigan combo a week after her breakup from Jamie Foxx. It quickly became her revenge look and caused such a mass reaction that just one hour after the photos were released, the $520 bra sold out.

When appearing on the cover of InStyle’s April 2020 issue, she opened up about the buzzed-about outfit. “Honestly, I wasn’t feeling so sexy and I saw that and was like, ‘Sexy. I can do that!'” she told the publication at the time. “I thought it would be good if I was in a cabin sitting by the fire and wore the [matching] sweater over it. That’s how my brain works. But then I was like, ‘Oh, wait, I’m not in a cabin, and I’m not going to a cabin.’ I still thought I could pull it off, though. I had noticed other people wearing bras with blazers.”

As for the perfect styling, that more had to do with her daughter, Suri Cruise, than anything else. “I didn’t want to get into trouble with my teenager,” she said. “We were school shopping, and I was just trying to hail a cab on Sixth Avenue. It looked way more glamorous than it was.”

