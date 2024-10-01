Hailey Bieber honored late fashion designer Virgil Abloh in the sweetest way.

Bieber, 27, took to Instagram on Monday, September 30, to pay tribute to Abloh, who died at age 41 in 2021. “Happy Birthday V, we miss you!” she captioned a photo of herself linking arms with Abloh while trying on her wedding gown in a fitting. “Thank you for making me the most magical wedding dress. 🤍🪽.”

Abloh, who battled a rare heart cancer, created Hailey’s Off-White dress for her September 2019 wedding celebration with Justin Bieber — which happened to fall on the designer’s birthday. (The duo first got married in a courthouse in September 2018.) Her gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, sheer lace long sleeves, a plunging back, a fitted skirt and a delicate train.

She teamed the look with an extra-long veil complete with “Till Death Do Us Part” embroidery.

In a separate post, Hailey shared a snap of her and Justin, 30, kissing. “5 ✨,” she captioned the post, commoderating their fifth wedding anniversary celebration.

Hailey also shared a zoomed-in picture of herself, showing off her elegant glam for her big day. The Rhode founder’s makeup included filled-in eyebrows, soft eyeshadow, bronzed cheeks, long lashes and pink glossy lips. Her hair, which was dyed blonde at the time, was parted down the middle and styled in a low bun.

Since tying the knot, Hailey and Justin have started a family, announcing the birth of their son, Jack Blues, in August.

“WELCOME HOME,” Justin captioned a photo of Hailey holding their little one’s foot as he was wrapped in a fuzzy blanket.

Following Jack’s birth, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple are in “total bliss.”

Hailey is “enjoying and savoring these moments being a new mom,” the insider said, adding, “She is over the moon and in mom zone, and completely focused on the health of the baby.”

As for Justin, he is “overjoyed and very hands-on.” The source also noted to Us, “He’s a dad now and will be a lot more private and protective and focused on the family first.”