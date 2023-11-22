From glazed donut skin to latte makeup to cinnamon cookie butter hair, Hailey Bieber has mastered the art of naming beauty looks off of delectable foods and drinks. Her latest viral beauty look is no different — meet sugar plum fairy makeup.

The 27-year-old model took to TikTok on Tuesday, November 21, to showcase the new ballet-inspired makeup look. In the video, “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” played softly in the background as Bieber applied her makeup in a pink and white Erl quilted puffer jacket, chunky gold Saint Laurent earrings and an assortment of diamond rings.

Bieber started the makeup look off by dotting concealer under her eyes before adding bronzer and blush to her cheek bones. She then took the same brush and appeared to apply the leftover blush to her eyelids, after which she dabbed on some sparkly pink cream eyeshadow on top using her finger.

Next up, Bieber dipped her finger in a small makeup pot and dabbed the product onto her eyelid. In a text bubble that popped up on the screen, she explained what she was doing: “Put gloss on my lids and added more shimmer.”

Related: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s Best Couple Style Moments Fashionable and in love! Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) have become known for their couple style, and while the supermodel’s fashion background may give the pair an unfair advantage — we can’t get enough of their coordinated wardrobe. Since getting together in 2016, the star lovers have graced a plethora of red carpets, […]

Bieber then brushed through her eyebrows with a clear spoolie brush and patted on some highlighter to her cheekbones and to the tip of her nose. She continued by dotting on some faux freckles over the bridge of her nose.

As a final touch, she smudged on some lip liner to lightly overline her lips, added her new Rhode lip tint in the flavor jelly bean to her lips and swiped on some black mascara.

Bieber finished the video cradling a mug of tea and admiring the finished look in the camera.

She captioned the video: “When I was 16 I was the Sugar Plum Fair in the Nutcracker.. this is my 2023 version of that makeup. My go to vibes for the holiday season! 🍬✨”

Related: Hailey Bieber’s Minimalistic Fashion Evolution Through the Years: Photos Cutouts! Catsuits! Cargo! Hailey Bieber — née Baldwin — is notoriously Hollywood’s It-Girl. The influencer has long been hailed as a fashion icon, even before marrying Justin Bieber in 2018. Together, the couple has slayed at the Met Gala, Grammys and Billboard Music Awards, serving up major #couplegoals. Hailey, however, is still a moment on […]

Fans are already eating up the new makeup trend. “Now sugar plum fairy makeup is gonna be the big trend on here,” read one top comment. Another wrote, “SUGAR PLUM FAIRY TREND 📈.”

@haileybieber when I was 16 I was the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Nutcracker.. this is my 2023 version of that makeup. My go to vibe for the holiday season! 🍬✨ ♬ Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy (Tchaikovsky) – Ian Post

Bieber also took to Instagram and posted a carousel of three selfies showing off the finished makeup look. She captioned it: “My birthday peptide lip tint in flavor jelly bean comes out tomorrow at 9am pst ✨🎂🎂🎂 @rhode.”

Bieber’s friends and fans alike flocked to the comments. Paris Hilton left a simple “💖” emoji, while longtime friend and surfer Kelia Moniz wrote, “Just a twinkly Angel.”

One fan’s top comment read, “Hot girls are inspired by Hailey.”