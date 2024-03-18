It’s no secret that Hailey Bieber takes her beauty inspiration from food. Over the past couple of years, mouth-watering names like cinnamon cookie butter hair and strawberry girl makeup have made the rounds on TikTok and Instagram. Now, the 27-year-old model’s glazed donut nails are back — and thanks to her nail artist, fans can easily replicate them.

Manicurist Zola Ganzorigt (whose other clients include Kendall Jenner, Sydney Sweeney and Vanessa Hudgens) posted an Instagram photo of Bieber’s donut glazed nails on Friday, March 15, announcing, “the glazed donut nail trend will never go out of style 🍩.”

The post featured a close-up shot of Bieber’s long rounded nails, which were coated with a glossy pearl-colored polish reminiscent of a glazed donut. Her hand tattoos, diamond engagement ring and Rhode phone case (which held a peptide lip treatment in the flavor “espresso”) were also visible in the image.

“It’s been almost 2 years since it went viral and has become a red carpet classic,” Ganzorigt’s caption continued. “I created the look again using @opi on @haileybieber for an Oscars After Party!”

Ganzorigt then included a list of the products she used to achieve the glossy pearl-colored look. She revealed that she begins the process by applying the GelColor Stay Strong Base Coat, followed by the GelColor in Bare My Soul and the Chrome Effects in Tin Man Can. She then seals the look in with the GelColor Stay Shiny Top Coat.

Bieber first began using the term “glazed donut” to describe her skin in the lead up to the launch of her skincare line, Rhode, in June 2022.

“I want someone to want to take a bite out of my skin,” Bieber told The Cut in a June 2023 interview. “I want you to want to bite me because it looks so delicious that you can’t resist.”