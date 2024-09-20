Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Star Style

Hailey Bieber Gives a Glimpse of Her Dewy Postpartum Skin After Welcoming Son Jack

By
Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Dewy Skin After Giving Birth to Jack
Hailey Bieber Courtesy of Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber gave fans a glimpse of her postpartum glow.

Hailey, 27, who welcomed her first baby, son Jack, with husband Justin Bieber in August, took to Instagram on Thursday, September 20, to show off her dewy skin. In the mirror selfie, Hailey donned a kissy face while sporting minimal makeup. Her glam included feathered eyebrows, no mascara, rosy cheeks and pink lined lips.

Hailey teamed her soft makeup with gold hoop earrings, her signature bedazzled “B” necklace from Alex Moss, a black short sleeve sweater and a navy blue manicure. Her bronde strands were parted down the middle and styled in an updo with her face framing pieces out. Hailey completed her look with a pink phone case from her beauty brand, Rhode.

“Hi. ✨,” Hailey captioned the post.

Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Dewy Skin After Giving Birth to Jack
Hailey Bieber Courtesy of Hailey Bieber/Instagram

This isn’t the first look inside her accessories Hailey has shared with fans since giving birth. Earlier this month, she showed off a new “Mom” ring equipped with diamonds and a coffee manicure. The ring, which was set in gold, retails for $1,980 and is from ISA Grutman.

Pregnant Hailey Bieber Is Bumping Along in New Photos With Husband Justin

Related: Hailey Bieber's Baby Bump Album Before Welcoming 1st Child

At the time, Hailey accessorized her hand even more with her massive vow renewal diamond ring and a brown almond-shaped manicure.

Justin, 30, announced that Hailey gave birth via social media on August 23.

“WELCOME HOME,” he captioned a photo of Hailey touching Jack’s foot, which was wrapped in a fuzzy blanket. “JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻.”

Coach town tote

Deal of the Day

This Coach Signature Town Tote Is 24% Off Now at Amazon View Deal

That same month, Hailey’s manicurist revealed to Vogue that Justin helped choose her nail design before she gave birth.

Hailey Biebers Best Beauty Moments

Related: Hailey Bieber’s Most Breathtaking Beauty Moments Through the Years

“Justin has been choosing Hailey’s nail design lately and it was his request,” Zola Ganzorigt said, noting the signer requested a “more muted, nude-ish white micro French” nail design for Hailey.

At the time, her nails featured a pastel pink base with a minimalistic white tip.

In this article

Hailey Baldwin, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Hailey Bieber

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.