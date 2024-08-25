Your account
Justin Bieber Picked Out Hailey Bieber’s Delivery Manicure for Their Son’s Birth

By
Hailey Bieber MICHAEL TRAN/AFP

Hailey Bieber’s (née Baldwin) manicure for her son’s birth was a special request from husband Justin Bieber.

“Justin has been choosing Hailey’s nail design lately and it was his request,” manicurist Zola Ganzorigt told Vogue in an interview published on Saturday, August 24, of the “more muted, nude-ish white micro French” nail design Hailey, 27, wore for the birth of her and Justin’s first child.

Ganzorigt, whose client list also includes Kylie Jenner and Sydney Sweeney, was the artist behind Hailey’s viral glazed donut nails, which are covered in a glossy, pearl-like polish akin to a glazed donut.

Justin, 30, announced via Instagram on Friday, August 23, that he and Hailey had welcomed their first baby, son Jack Blues Bieber.

“WELCOME HOME,” Justin wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of the newborn’s foot wrapped in a blanket, also offering a clear look at Hailey’s almond-shaped nails and classically elegant manicure.

Hailey Bieber and baby Courtesy of Justin Bieber/Instagram

The couple announced via Instagram in May that they were expecting their first child and, at the time, a source exclusively shared with Us Weekly that Hailey and Justin “couldn’t be more excited” about becoming parents.

“They are elated and so grateful they are expanding their family,” the source shared, adding that the couple had recently “gone through hard times,” but the baby “feels like the light at the end of the tunnel.” The insider went on to say ​​“it was everything they needed,” and that “Hailey [was] feeling really good.”

“She has been laying low and trying not to overdo it with her work commitments,” the insider told Us. “They decided to renew their vows to embrace a new chapter together. They wanted to renew and restore their faith in God together and in their relationship. It was a new commitment and a fresh start for them as a family of three.”

Hailey and Justin renewed their vows in May after five years of marriage.

