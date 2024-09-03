Hailey Bieber’s ring collection grew in the most meaningful way.
Bieber, 27, took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 3, to show off her latest manicure and “mom” jewelry. In the snap, she accessorized her hands with a gold ring featuring the word “mom” embellished with diamonds. Hailey, who gave birth to her first baby with Justin Bieber last month, paired her new sparkler with her vow renewal diamond ring and a brown, almond-shaped manicure.
“Ready for fall over here 🍂,” Hailey captioned a separate zoomed-in pic of her mani.
Justin, 30, shared via Instagram on August 23 that Hailey gave birth to their son, Jack. “WELCOME HOME,” he captioned a pic of Hailey touching their little one’s foot. “JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻.”
At the time, Hailey donned a French manicure, which Justin helped her pick out. Her manicurist Zola Ganzorigt opened up to Vogue about the design, sharing, “Justin has been choosing Hailey’s nail design lately and it was his request.” She went on to note that he requested a “more muted, nude-ish white micro French” nail design.
Hailey first showed off her vow renewal ring in May while announcing her pregnancy. Her massive rock is estimated to feature an 18-carat diamond set in a delicate gold band. According to jeweler Laura Taylor, Hailey’s ring is worth “upwards of $1 million, thanks to its excellent clarity and rarity.”
The Rhode founder’s original engagement ring features an oval diamond from Tiffany & Co. The sparkler is estimated to be worth $500,000. Hailey and Justin tied the knot in 2019.
After Hailey gave birth, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that she is “enjoying and savoring these moments being a new mom.” The insider gushed, “She is over the moon and in mom zone, and completely focused on the health of the baby. It’s total bliss for the two of them.”