Hailey Bieber’s bob is back.

Bieber, 27, returned to her shoulder-length hair ahead of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which kicked off on Friday, April 12. For the event, she ditched her medium-length extensions and showed off a chic bob via Instagram on Sunday, April 14, that was cut slightly above her shoulders. Bieber parted her fresh chop down the middle and styled it in a bouncy blowout.

The model paired her look with an oversized leather jacket and neon teal nails. Her glam featured a dewy base, pink lips, a highlighted nose and soft eyeshadow.

Elsewhere in the social media post, Bieber snapped a pic of her Rhode lip gloss phone case holding a joint, instead of the Peptide Lip Treatment, which it was made for. (Bieber was seemingly inspired by her fans who went viral for placing a blunt in their Rhode case earlier last week.)

Related: Hailey Bieber’s Most Breathtaking Beauty Moments Through the Years Hailey Bieber’s glam never fails to mesmerize Us. While Bieber is known for rocking a natural look thanks to a minimalist makeup routine, she occasionally steps out in bold looks including neon eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow and bold lip colors. Bieber has even tried out social media trends including Latte Makeup, and she created the viral […]

“🌸✅✨🧃👄🤍 cute weekend,” Bieber captioned the post. Fans complimented her haircut in the comments section.

“SHORT HAIR LOOKS SO GOOD ON YOU,” one social media user gushed, as another added, “That hair is giving!!!!!!!”

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

Bieber previously teased that she removed her extensions via her Instagram story on Thursday, April 11.

Related: Hailey Bieber’s Minimalistic Fashion Evolution Through the Years: Photos Cutouts! Catsuits! Cargo! Hailey Bieber — née Baldwin — is notoriously Hollywood’s It-Girl. The influencer has long been hailed as a fashion icon, even before marrying Justin Bieber in 2018. Together, the couple has slayed at the Met Gala, Grammys and Billboard Music Awards, serving up major #couplegoals. Hailey, however, is still a moment on […]

She first showed off her longer locks at the 2024 Super Bowl in February. Her hair cascaded to her chest and was dyed a dark brown shade. She paired the coiffure with a fuzzy animal printed coat, blue jeans and white T-shirt. Hailey sat next to husband Justin Bieber, who wore a silky brown printed shirt, black pants and backwards hat.

Hailey has also experimented with a number of hair colors through the years. She was known for rocking blonde tresses for years until she added lowlights to her strands in 2021. Hailey also slayed pastel pink mane at the 2018 Met Gala.