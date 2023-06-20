Halle Berry Wears a Pinstripe Vest as a Top — Get the Look for $26

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Forever inspired by Halle Berry! The Moonfall actress put a feminine spin on classic menswear as she rocked a tuxedo-style vest (a.k.a. waistcoat) as a top at the Cannes Lions festival on Monday, June 19 in France. Her vest was navy with white pinstripes and had a cropped hem, pairing perfectly with her baggy white pants, stiletto heels and tousled curls!

Vest tops are becoming a bigger trend by the second. Other stylish celebrities like Jamie Chung have also rocked the look! Want to try it out for yourself? Swap out your tank top this summer for this cropped vest from Amazon instead!

Get the Jeovuanun Striped Button Dressy Vest for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Like Berry’s, this vest comes in a pinstripe navy colorway and has a cropped hem, button closure and V-neck design. It has a slim fit, but it’s made with spandex, adding stretch for comfort. It can totally be worn more traditionally with suit pants, a collared shirt and a blazer, but let’s try something more chic and casual for summer, shall we?

While Berry demonstrated one sophisticated way to rock a vest like this, you could incorporate it into many different outfits. Try it with high-rise denim shorts and platform sneakers, or wear it with one of 2023’s most popular types of skirts: a maxi skirt or a mini tennis skirt. Slip on a pair of mules or strappy sandals and you’re set!

Get the Jeovuanun Striped Button Dressy Vest for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop more blue vests you can wear as tops:

Looking for something else? Explore more women’s vests here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: