Halsey the model! The singer made their runway debut during Paris Fashion Week.

The “Without Me” artist, 28, owned the catwalk during the Pressiat fall/winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 28. The hitmaker looked unreal in a dramatic, animal print gown that featured a halter neckline and sexy cutouts at the waist. The gown was finished with a hooded scarf that cascaded down Halsey’s back.

The New Jersey native wore her platinum blonde tresses in distressed spikes and donned edgy dark eye makeup and a lined lip. Halsey complemented the getup with sharp metallic nails.

The “Bad at Love” singer raved over the experience via Instagram, sharing that they experienced mixed emotions. “I walked PFW for the first time with @pressiat and it was terrifying and amazing!!!!”

Halsey continued: “Thank you Vincent for having me, and congratulations to you and team on such a stunning collection and iconic show! Special thanks to @lynalyson and blonde slay by @themartyharper and pics by @samdameshek.”

They teased their fashion week appearance on Monday, writing via Instagram: “Let the games begin. PFW.” In the snap, Halsey is seen posing in a crop top, a graphic-adorned skirt and black boots by Simon Miller. (Paris Fashion Week kicked off on Monday and is set to run until March 7.)

The Billboard Music Award winner has been busy at work over the last few days. Earlier this month, Halsey released her new single “Die 4 Me” after celebrating her cosmetics brand’s in-store launch at Ulta Beauty on February 21.

“Had an amazing celebration for @aboutfacebeauty launching IN STORE at @UltaBeauty! Thank you to everyone who came out to hang and huge thank you to the amazing teams who come together to make this possible,” they wrote via Instagram.

Halsey launched About-Face in January 2021, offering eye, lip, face and body products as well as beauty tools and merch.

“It’s something for the generation of e-girls and e-boys out there,” she told Byrdie at the time of the launch. “I’m watching you. I would have been friends with all of you 10 years ago. I love you … I’m paying homage to the style of makeup and the makeup influences that I’ve always loved: very ‘90s heavy, very Myspace scene queen, very emo revival.”

In July 2022, Halsey surprised fans when they announced a second beauty line, AF94. The label debuted with 12 products with a more affordable price tag. “I wanted to create another self-expressive line that was lower-priced with a wide reach,” they said in a statement to Women’s Wear Daily.