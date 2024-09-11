Halsey walked the red carpet solo at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards after opening up about her ongoing health issues.

Halsey, 29, is set to perform at the Wednesday, September 11, awards show, which is being held at UBS Arena in New York. She stunned in a red and black animal print Versace dress that hasn’t been worn since 1996. She accessorized with Graziela Diamond Ascension Illusion Fringe Earrings.

Halsey’s boyfriend, Avan Jogia, whom she has been linked to since September 2023, was not by her side as she posed for photos.

In June, Halsey shared via Instagram that she was “lucky to be alive” but did not immediately disclose her specific diagnoses.

Her post accompanied the release of her song “The End,” in which she chronicled her health struggles. “Every couple of years now, a doctor says I’m sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks / and then they lay it on me,” she sings in the pop ballad. “And at first, it was my brain / then a skeleton in pain / And I don’t like to complain, but I’m saying sorry.”

She continues: “When I met you, I said I would never die / But the joke was always mine ‘cause I’m racing against time / And I know it’s not the end of the world, but could you pick me up at 8? / ‘Cause my treatment starts today.”

Halsey later confirmed that she was suffering from two conditions in addition to her previous endometriosis diagnosis. “In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder,” she wrote via Instagram in June. “Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life.”

She added: “After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After two years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to.”

In July, Halsey responded to the backlash she received after releasing her “Lucky” music video, which led some to criticize her for sampling Britney Spears’ 2000 song of the same name. “My own fans are hands down meaner to me than any other people on the planet,” Halsey claimed via Tumblr.

Halsey then expressed her regrets over returning to music after a years-long hiatus. “I almost lost my life,” she explained. “I am not gonna do anything that doesn’t make me happy anymore. I can’t spiritually afford it.”

She elaborated, “When I got sick all I could think about was getting better so I could come back and be a part of THIS again, but I don’t even know what *this* is anymore.”

Amid her health battle, Halsey — who shares son Ender, 3, with ex Alev Aydin — went Instagram official with Jogia, 32, in October 2023, one month after a source told Us Weekly that he had shown Halsey a lot of “support.”