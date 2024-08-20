Hannah Brown relied on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour to cheer her up after her purses were stolen.

Brown, 29, took to Instagram on Monday, August 20, to share that $4,000 worth of her accessories were taken from her suitcase while traveling to Swift’s London show at Wembley Stadium. “How I’m smiling still, I really don’t know,” she admitted. “We’re on the way to [the] Taylor Swift [concert], it’s going to help. I’m missing about $4,000 worth of purses.”

The former Bachelorette continued: “Trying not to feel super violated right now. It’s been a very stressful trip. I really don’t know what to do about that.”

“@taylorswift please make it all better, because all my purses were stolen out of my bag,” she captioned the post. “Trying to stay positive but it really sucks.”

In a separate clip, Brown reassured herself that she would still have a “great time” at the Eras Tour. “It’s gonna be fun. Obviously we did not get our makeup done,” she said. We could not find anyone to do our hair and makeup.”

Although her trip didn’t go completely as planned, Brown still looked fabulous at the show, rocking a black minidress featuring thin straps, white ruffle trim and delicate bows. She accessorized with diamond hoop earrings and a number of colorful friendship bracelets.

Brown’s makeup — which she did herself — consisted of filled-in eyebrows, rosy cheeks, brown eyeshadow, mascara and glossy lips. She styled her bronde hair in a half-up-half-down coiffure with a black bow.

This isn’t the first Eras Tour stop Brown has attended. In August 2023, she enjoyed Swift’s concert in Los Angeles, at the SoFi Stadium. At the time, she stunned in a midnight blue sequin halter top and leather pants.

Brown teamed her getup with glittery blue eyeshadow, long lashes and sparkly accessories.