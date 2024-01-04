Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Harry Styles Is Seemingly Growing Out His Hair After Shocking Fans With Dramatic Buzz Cut

By
Harry Styles Spotted Growing Out His Hair After Shocking Fans With a Buzz Cut
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Harry Styles’ hair is the topic of conversation once again.

Styles, 29, was spotted on vacation in the Bahamas on Wednesday, January 3, rocking what looks like a grown-out buzz cut. In the photos shared via social media, Styles’ hair appeared fuller and was complemented with a mustache and stubble on his chin. Styles teamed his laid-back look with a striped button-down shirt and black pants.

The return of Styles’ hair was a relief for fans, who shared their excited reactions via X.

“His hair is growing back already🥹🥹,” one commented, as another praised, “This is extremely attractive oh my GOD.”

Harry debuted the buzz cut in November 2023 via his gender-neutral beauty line’s Instagram account, Pleasing. In the snapshot, he sported a buzzed hairdo to his scalp. He paired the do with a brown sweater featuring a white heart in the center. Styles gazed into the camera while rocking a goatee.

The singer was first seen rocking his shaved head that same month at a U2 concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas with girlfriend Taylor Russell.

Harry Styles’ Hair Evolution: From Floppy Boyband Curls to Sexy Long Locks

Related: Look Back on Harry Styles' Hair Transformation: Shaved Head and Beyond

While some fans loved Styles’ new look, others were quick to share that they preferred his signature curls and flow. Multiple commented crying emojis while others thought it was a “bad decision.”

Styles’ mom, Anne Twist, defended her son against the negative comments about his hairstyle.

Shot of an attractive young woman cleansing her face with a wipe in front of the bathroom mirror

Deal of the Day

Peach Fuzz? Upper Lip Hair? This ‘Flawless’ Facial Hair Remover Is Now $16 View Deal

“When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are … there’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut,” she captioned a post in November 2023. Sorry but I don’t get it 🤷🏻‍♀️,” she continued while using a hashtag for Styles’ motto, Treat People With Kindness.

Stylish Men of 2023

Related: The Most Stylish Celebrity Men of 2023 — Ranked With Superlatives!

Through the years, Styles has rocked a number of coiffures, including growing his hair past his shoulders, man buns, side parts, short hair and more.

In this article

Harry Styles Bio

Harry Styles

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!