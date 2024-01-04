Harry Styles’ hair is the topic of conversation once again.

Styles, 29, was spotted on vacation in the Bahamas on Wednesday, January 3, rocking what looks like a grown-out buzz cut. In the photos shared via social media, Styles’ hair appeared fuller and was complemented with a mustache and stubble on his chin. Styles teamed his laid-back look with a striped button-down shirt and black pants.

The return of Styles’ hair was a relief for fans, who shared their excited reactions via X.

“His hair is growing back already🥹🥹,” one commented, as another praised, “This is extremely attractive oh my GOD.”

Harry debuted the buzz cut in November 2023 via his gender-neutral beauty line’s Instagram account, Pleasing. In the snapshot, he sported a buzzed hairdo to his scalp. He paired the do with a brown sweater featuring a white heart in the center. Styles gazed into the camera while rocking a goatee.

The singer was first seen rocking his shaved head that same month at a U2 concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas with girlfriend Taylor Russell.

While some fans loved Styles’ new look, others were quick to share that they preferred his signature curls and flow. Multiple commented crying emojis while others thought it was a “bad decision.”

Styles’ mom, Anne Twist, defended her son against the negative comments about his hairstyle.

“When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are … there’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut,” she captioned a post in November 2023. Sorry but I don’t get it 🤷🏻‍♀️,” she continued while using a hashtag for Styles’ motto, Treat People With Kindness.

Through the years, Styles has rocked a number of coiffures, including growing his hair past his shoulders, man buns, side parts, short hair and more.