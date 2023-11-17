Harry Styles’ Mom Doesn’t Get Why Fans Are Upset Over His Shaved Head

Harry Styles’ mom Anne Twist is not here for the haters.

Twist, 56, revealed via Instagram on Friday, November, that she’s confused by the negative reactions Styles’ buzz cut has received. “When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are … there’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut,” she captioned a photo of his buzzed head and negative feedback. “Sorry but I don’t get it 🤷🏻‍♀️ #TPWK.”

Styles, 29, debuted the makeover on Thursday, November 16, via his gender-neutral beauty line’s Instagram account, Pleasing. In the photo, he rocked a brown sweater with a white heart on his chest. He gazed into the camera while sporting a manicured goatee.

Fans were quick to share their mixed emotions on his new ‘do in the comments section.

“I thought he was kidding I thought it was a joke,” one user wrote, while another commented, “A part of me loves it, a part of me is crying on my bedroom floor.”

More followers praised Styles’ new look. “I love it personally,” one gushed. Another wrote, “Such a beautiful and outstanding man.”

Styles was first spotted with his shaved head earlier this month, while enjoying a U2 concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas with rumored girlfriend Taylor Russell. In photos obtained by TMZ, he placed his hands on Russell’s shoulders while showing off his shaved head.

Before chopping his locks, Styles’ fans were in love with his luscious curls that perfectly flopped over his forehead.

Through the years, Styles has donned a number of fabulous hairstyles.

While starring on the X Factor in 2010, he rocked his coils in a relaxed style that was swept over his forehead. As the years progressed, he started to grow his hair out past his shoulders before cutting it off and donating it in 2016.

That same year — when filming Dunkirk — he donned a freshly cut coiffure with his hair parted down the side.

After filming wrapped, Styles grew his tresses out into a dreamy flow. At the 2021 Grammys, his roots were slightly gelled up while his ends were loosely curled with strands gracefully falling over his forehead.

In April, he was seen rocking a miniature man bun on the top of his head while out and about.