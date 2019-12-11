



Harry Styles is known to wear some pretty out-there looks, from his sheer Gucci blouse at the 2019 Met Gala to the yellow smiley face nails he showed off just a week ago. He just acknowledged this trait in the most adorable and hilarious way possible.

While appearing in a Carpool Karaoke clip with James Corden that aired on Tuesday, December 11, Styles mocked his own bold send of style in a very funny way that makes Us love him even more.

When the British host asked what the “Sweet Creatures” singer was going to wear when he acted as a guest host on The Late Late Show, Styles has a pretty simple reply. “I was thinking of wearing this,” he said, referring to his shiny pink animal-print button-up and black pants with suspenders. Though it does sound a bit crazy, it’s a pretty average outfit for the 25-year-old.

“What do you think?” asked the former boy band member.

“Honestly?” Corden replied.

At that point, the camera cuts back to Styles to reveal that the pants have now moved up to be higher up his torso. “Honestly.”

By the end of the bit, Styles has his pants so high up that his arms have to come through them like they’re sleeves. “I just want to be comfortable,” the “Sign of the Times” performer said in a dead-pan manner.

“Comfort is key,” said Corden. “And that’s you at your most comfortable?”

“I mean I just don’t want to do anything that would distract from the guests,” Styles responded.

This self-awareness of his daring self-expression is one of his most loveable qualities.

When revealing his Fine Line album cover in a Twitter video posted on Tuesday, December 5, fans went nuts over his gender-bending mani. And honestly, we don’t blame them.