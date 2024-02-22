Hilary Duff is breaking out the Birkin.

The 36-year-old actress reached in the back of her closet to revive a blue Hermès Birkin bag for a getaway with her family. “Bought this girl almost 20 years ago in Paris and decided to dust her off and let her see the light of day for our weekend away,” Duff wrote alongside a photo of the 35cm design via a since-expired Instagram Story. “She cute.”

The highly-coveted piece retails for around $25,000, and also features gold hardware and a gold-plated lock.

Duff was photographed carrying the bag throughout 2011. One of her standout style moments with the Birkin came in June of that year when she paired the purse with a coral sweater and blue jeans while out and about in Los Angles. Duff further accessorized with black Ray-Ban sunglasses and dangling orange and white earrings.

A few months prior, she rocked the bag at Los Angeles International Airport. Duff kept her outfit casual, opting for a loose gray top, charcoal skinny jeans and a black scarf. She added a pop of color to her ensemble with yellow flats.

Duff’s Birkin isn’t the only thing in her wardrobe that has Us swooning.

In March 2023, she rocked a Dolce & Gabbana gown featuring a corset top and nude skirt at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

She teamed the intricate gown with a pearl choker and sparkly rings. Her makeup included filled-in eyebrows, soft eyeshadow and peachy lips. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and worn in wet beachy waves.

On the red carpet, Duff posed with husband Matthew Koma, who wore a maroon velvet suit.

The couple are currently expecting their third baby together. They already share daughters Banks, 4, and Mae, 2. Duff is also the mom of son Luca, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.