Hilary Swank just proved that red is her color.

The 49-year-old actress attended the New York City premiere of her new movie, Ordinary Angels, in a red off-the-shoulder satin gown by Vivienne Westwood. The floor-length dress featured soft pleats down the front and cinched in at the waist in a corset-like silhouette.

Swank channeled Old Hollywood glamor and wore her hair down in long loose waves and parted to the side. She sported brown smokey eyeshadow, dewy foundation and glossy lips.

She allowed her dress to take center stage and opted for minimal jewelry, wearing just a pair of Kwiat diamond stud earrings and a Fred Leighton Antique Ruby and Diamond Navette Cluster ring.

Swank was joined on the red carpet by the rest of the Ordinary Angels cast, including co-star Alan Ritchson. The 41-year-old actor kept things casual in a black button-down shirt and matching black trousers, which he wore beneath a camel-colored jacket. He topped the look off with a pair of black leather shoes and a chain necklace.

Ordinary Angels follows a hairdresser named Sharon Stevens (Swank) as she enlists the help of her community to support Ed Schmitt (Ritchson), a widowed father desperately trying to save his sick daughter who is in need of a liver transplant.

In an interview with CBS News published on Sunday, February 18, Swank revealed that the movie was emotional for her to film. Five months prior, in October 2021, she lost her father who had undergone a lung transplant.

“And so it was like, almost, I don’t know, kismet in a way, to be a part of it,” Swank told CBS.

In 2014, she took time off of work to care for her father. “It was such a great time,” Swank told CBS in the same interview. “We became even closer, obviously. And he’s one of my favorite people in the whole world. And I just, I miss him every day. And I would have only regretted not being there.”

Ordinary Angels will be released in theaters on Friday, February 23.