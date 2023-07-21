To wash, or not to wash — that is the question Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager asked each other on the Thursday, July 20, episode of Today.

The coanchors were joined by Today’s editorial director Arianna Davis to discuss topics that have the internet divided. “Should you wash your feet — and not just take a shower, but should you actually get down there and wash your feet while in the shower?” Davis asked Kotb, 58, and Hager, 41.

“Oh no,” Kotb said, adding that she doesn’t give her feet much attention because she feels “everything’s just rolling on down that way, anyway.” Hager nodded her head, sharing, “I mean, I agree 100 percent.”

Finally: Do you wash your feet when you shower? 😳🚿 We have opinions… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jmNwgAMtea — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) July 20, 2023

Hager then asked Kotb if she “bends down” to shave her legs. “No, I put my leg up on the landing,” Kotb explained, prompting Hager to say, “So, you could put your leg up there and also scrub those feet.”

Hager then joked, however, that she wouldn’t bother. Davis, meanwhile, told audience members that she scrubs in between her toes. “I just feel like there’s a lot happening down there,” Davis added.

Hager concluded the conversation by sharing that she sticks to cleaning her armpits, intimate areas and her legs.

The women of Today aren’t the only celebrities talking about showering. America Ferrera made headlines earlier this week when she revealed to Vanity Fair that her “guilty pleasure” is “not showering for a few days.”

“I’m going to really regret saying this,” Ferrera, 39, said in the Wednesday, July 19, interview alongside her Barbie costars Margot Robbie, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and director Greta Gerwig — who were all shocked by the confession. “I would never have expected that,” Robbie, 33, said.

Bathing and the proper way to bathe has been a trending topic for years. In May 2019, Taylor Swift stirred Twitter into a frenzy when she visited the Ellen DeGeneres show and shared her thoughts on washing her legs.

“When you shave your legs, the shaving cream is like soap, right?” she told host DeGeneres, 65. The comedian then made a Twitter poll, asking her followers what they think about Swift’s logic. The moment quickly went viral, causing people all over the world to rethink their shower routines.