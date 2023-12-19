Hoda Kotb might be willing to switch up her signature hairdo in 2024.

Kotb, 59, opened up about her classic coiffure during a Tuesday, December 19, episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna. After gushing about Trisha Yearwood’s new bangs, cohost Jenna Bush Hager asked if Kotb sees herself changing up her tresses.

“I think we should try something new because you know what? Life can’t always be the same,” Kotb told Bush Hager, 42, per People, while speaking on her go-to shoulder-length cut.

Bush Hager then questioned if Kotb would experiment with a fringe, but she quickly rejected the idea.

Although Kotb doesn’t see huge hair changes in her future, she explained to the audience that she’s previously experimented with parting her hair differently.

“I actually tried to [do a different part] with [moving] the part from this side to this side one year,” Kotb said while pushing her hair around. “I think it was because people were saying at home that when I was talking, you can’t see me because of hair in the front like that. So they said, ‘Can you switch it?’ So I tried to switch the part, and then I was off balance.” She joked that she couldn’t even “walk straight.”

While Kotb hasn’t drastically changed her locks through the years, she ditched her light brown strands for a deeper brunette in December 2021, after a “happy accident.”

During an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, she explained after a keratin treatment to straighten her locks went wrong, “I got up and it was like fire-engine orange.” She quipped, “Like Bozo orange.”

Ahead of the show, she got a 3 a.m. color treatment to transform her back to a brunette.

Kotb previously opened up about her hair journey to Today in March 2015.

“I was always the kid with the crazy, frizzy hair and everyone else didn’t have it. So, I was always the weird one,” she recalled. “Throughout school, I was always fighting it. You had to, like, shellac it down.”

Although she still felt that she was fighting her strands and planning her day around her hairstyle, she’s come to love her locks through keratin treatments.

“You learn how to embrace it,” Kotb gushed, declaring, “Look, at the end of the day, it’s a part of me, it makes me who I am.”