



House of CB founder Conna Walker knows a thing or two about looking sexy. The 27-year-old has made countless dresses, corsets, bodysuits, jumpsuits, crop tops, jackets, leggings, shorts, skirts and more worn by Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), Sofia Richie, Olivia Munn, Elsa Hosk, Romee Strijd, Kate Beckinsale, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell and more.

The reason behind her success all comes down to the fit of her designs and the way they call attention to the curves of every body type.

“Each item takes about 12 weeks to develop before it’s approved for production. Our goal is to create quality pieces that you’ll keep for years rather than a couple of wears. We also want it to fit in a way that makes you feel amazing. … Our main goal is to highlight the feminine shape, so we really focus on cinching waists, supporting boobs and making booties look great! We tend to find that all shapes find that flattering,” she told Stylish.

And curve-hugging they are! “Stylists have told us celebrities like our line because they don’t have to get the items tailored, which is apparently quite unusual,” Walker added.

A-lister or not, the designer thinks House of CB’s staples are perfect for any woman who wants to embrace her femininity while feeling powerful at the same time.

“I go through phases of who inspires my designs depending on what kind of vibe I’m feeling at the time. I love Bella Hadid, Rihanna, J.Lo and Beyonce because they all are just super strong women,” she explained.

Other than thinking of the female shape when coming up with her designs, Walker also takes a trip back in time to different decades for inspiration.



“I love looking at history and right now I’m obsessed with Victorian shapes and the ‘80s. They don’t really go together, but I love to look back through old photos and get inspo from that,” she dished.

From the Victorian era, Walker was influenced to make corset tops and dresses in fun patterns and colors that have been a hit with It-girls.

“I think corsets are just so flattering. You can wear them with a tee underneath for a cool daytime look or at night for a super sexy moment. They suit everyone and there’s endless ways to wear them,” she explained.

As for the ‘80s, Walker thinks the bold styles will be making a big comeback this fall.

“Think bright sequins, big shoulders and tin foil-effect fabrics,” she revealed.



Regardless of what you’re drawn to, the designer believes you can wear her pieces anywhere from a fancy fete to running errands.

“We are known as a dress brand, so of course a birthday is the best time to wear House of CB. It’s so incredible to see women wearing our pieces at such pivotal moments in their lives like engagements, birthdays, and even weddings — it’s like we are a part of a forever memory,” she said.

But, if you don’t have a special occasion coming up, you can also sport the pieces in your everyday life.

“We have such a variation of products now that we see women wearing our loungewear collection everyday!”