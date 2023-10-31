Victoria Beckham is making our fashion dreams come true.
The 49-year-old designer announced that the dress she designed “exclusively” for Kim Kardashian to wear to her Paris Fashion Week show in September will be available for purchase.
Beckham took to Instagram on Monday, October 30, to share the exciting news with fans via a mirror selfie video. “Now, I’m sure a few of you recognize this dress,” she said in a video uploaded to her page. “This was the dress that I created exclusively for Kim to wear to my last show in Paris and she looked incredible. I think I was the first person to say, ‘I want that dress!’”
In the clip, Beckham showed off the design’s figure-flattering silhouette and soft lilac hue. The dress features a scoop neck top and is an elegant floor-length design. Beckham wore her hair down in loose waves and appeared to be wearing minimal makeup.
Beckham captioned the video: “I created this dress exclusively for @KimKardashian to wear at my #VBSS24 show in Paris. I immediately wanted it! The shape is simple, flattering and comes in a beautiful baby pink colour!! Sign up to be the first to access this limited-edition drop!! Kisses xx.”
At the end of the caption, she added: “Sign up for this limited-edition dress and other exclusives at VictoriaBeckham.com and at 36 Dover Street (link in stories).”
Kardashian’s mom and manager Kris Jenner showed her support for Beckham by commenting, “💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕.”
Fashion fans won’t easily forget when Kardashian, 43, wore the dress to Beckham’s Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris. Kardashian accessorized the piece with layered diamond necklaces and a massive diamond ring. She wore her hair in long loose waves and kept her makeup and nails on theme in muted pink tones.
Kardashian sat front row at the show, in between momager Jenner, 67, and Vogue’s editor in chief Anna Wintour.
Beckham and Kardashian have been friends for years. In November 2019, the pair first publicly crossed paths at an event held in Beverly Hills to celebrate Beckham’s beauty collaboration with Violet Grey.
Just one month later, Kardashian sent Beckham some items from her Skims clothing line.
“I was really impressed with it,” Beckham said on Instagram at the time. “It’s super comfortable, very flattering. I ordered some more. I also love how this is so inclusive. Lots of different colours of this shapewear. Which I think is really great. I’m impressed. I’m looking forward to trying the other pieces. Thank you so much Kim.”