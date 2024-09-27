Ciara gets sentimental when it comes to fashion.

Ciara, 38, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her Y2K-inspired Bebe capsule collection, revealing many of the pieces were inspired by her real-life closet.

“The whole Y2K nostalgia energy definitely poured into this collection,” the singer told Us at a launch party for her line on Thursday, September 26. “I wanted to make sure that I honor that energy, that nostalgic feeling that I think Bebe gives us all.”

Ciara, who is also serving as the brand’s creative director this fall, noted that she has pieces in her wardrobe that date back nearly two decades, from when she started collecting clothing.

“I have tons of Louboutin shoes in my closet,” she gushed. “I have probably every heel silhouette that was a moment in the past 15 to 17 years.”

Along with shoes, Ciara has kept some of her trousers from the past. “I have some jeans I hold onto ’cause I hope I can fit in them again,” she quipped to Us, adding, “But, you know, that’s another big wish.”

The “How We Roll” singer also reminisced with Us on the sheer Dundas gown that she wore at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. “I love that, that was so fun,” Ciara said. “I think when I get older that’s one I may have to, just for old time sake, stand in the mirror in that dress.”

Her sexy gown featured a plunging halter neckline, an open back, a crystal-embellished netted fabric and a fitted silhouette. Underneath, she wore a black thong. Ciara elevated the look with black leather gloves and strappy Louboutin heels.

At the time, her bold look was the talk of the night.

“It’s never too bold when it comes to fashion,” Ciara told Us. “That’s what fashion’s supposed to be. It’s a form of self-expression.” She added, “I think you gotta have fun. You gotta take risks sometimes.”

When it comes to her Bebe collection, which launched on Tuesday, September 24, Ciara could not be more “obsessed” with how it turned out. One of her favorite outfits to wear is the Oversized Sweater Dress with the platform Sienna Boot, which she also wore at the launch party. “Or the black combats,” Ciara told Us. “You can dress it up and dress it down.”

Ciara’s collection features cheetah catsuits, bedazzled blazers, satin pants, fuzzy coats, denim corset tops, watches, purses, hats, dresses and more. All of the pieces retail for under $300. Fans can shop the line at Bebe.com.