Irina Shayk just added a pretty new gig to her resume. Marc Jacobs Beauty announced on Wednesday, December 19, that the Russian model will be the face of its regal new campaign debuting in January, and the special edition photography will be used in Russia as the brand expands its presence in the country.

“I’ve loved and admired Marc for his wonderful fashions and overarching vision of beauty,” Shayk, who has a nine-month-old daughter, Lea, with partner Bradley Cooper, said in a statement. “It’s such an honor to represent Marc Jacobs Beauty in my home country.”

Rocking an amethyst headpiece, Shayk smizes (you know, smiles with her eyes) in the David Sims-shot imagery. The dramatic ‘do by celebrity hairstylist Guide Palau perfectly complements the jewel tone makeup look dreamed up by pro Diane Kendal.

To create those mesmerizing peepers, Kendal used the Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in 730 Frivoluxe (which includes matte and shimmer pink and purple shades) from the lash line to the brow bone. The Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon in 55 Mist Me (a lilac) and 63 (Grape)Vine (a violet), meanwhile, added further definition, and a few coats of brand’s Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara resulted in voluminous fringe.

Since the eyes were the star of the show, Kendal kept Shayk’s lip bare (for a your-lips-but-better pout, we like any of the shades in the brand’s New Nudes Sheer Gel Lipstick line), but she did warm up her complexion with the matte O!mega Bronzer Coconut Perfect Tan in 104 Tan-Tastic. By applying the bronzer to the hollows of the cheek, hairline and jaw, the makeup pro was able to add a subtle contour effect that highlighted the model’s fierce bone structure.

Shayk’s campaign debuts in Russia on January 14, and she will celebrate the launch by making a special appearance at the Sephora store in Moscow on January 26.

