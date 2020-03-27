Too cute! James Van Der Beek is using his time in quarantine to bond with the whole family — in some cute matching pajamas.

On Wednesday, March 26, the Dawson’s Creek star took to Instagram to share a picture of himself cuddling up on the couch with his four kids and wife, Kimberly Brook, all wearing matching red and white Christmas PJs.

See How the Stars Do At-Home Style During the Coronavirus Outbreak

“Have officially entered the Wear-Christmas-Pajamas-And-Project-Movies-On-The-Dining-Room-Wall phase of the #Quarantine,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “#StayHome and stream @pixaronward btw… either I’ve gone stir crazy or it’s my new favorite #Pixar movie. Or perhaps both. Either way.”

This is the second adorable matching moment we’ve seen between a father and his kids while families stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, March 18, Chrissy Teigen shared a snap of her husband John Legend and their 22-month old son Miles Theodore Stephens wearing the cutest blue crab-patterned swim trunks.

“I have crabs,” she jokingly captioned the snap.

It’s been fun to see how stars are dressing up without going out. While some have turned to loungewear like Van Der Beek, others are making a chic appearance on social media.

For instance, on Thursday, March 26, Olivia Culpo posted a super sleek outfit inspo. “My quarantine outfit formula the last couple weeks: workout/legging set, oversized cardigan + slippers,” she wrote in the Instagram caption. “Don’t let the bag fool you, I’m not going anywhere and neither should you ❤️🥰.”

Debby Ryan posted a mirror selfie on Wednesday, March 25, wearing a navy blue T-shirt and camel-colored pants, accessorized with gold layered necklaces.”Today’s Look,” Emma Roberts caption a selfie on Monday, March 23, showing off a spring-perfect cream-colored eyelet dress with long sleeves.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)



