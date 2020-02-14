Beautiful woman! Jane Fonda doesn’t just look amazing for her age, she looks amazing, period. In fact, she hit the 2020 Oscars red carpet with a fresh gray hair color. And when speaking with Elle Canada, she said she’s done getting plastic surgery.

“I can’t pretend that I’m not vain, but there isn’t going to be any more plastic surgery — I’m not going to cut myself up anymore,” she told the publication for their March 2020 issue. “I have to work every day to be self-accepting; it doesn’t come easy to me.”

One of the ways she’s done this is through total and complete honesty with the public. “I try to make it very clear that it has been a long and continuing struggle for me,” she said. “I post pictures of me looking haggard — and once with my tooth out! This is a fake tooth. It came out in a restaurant in Portugal and I posted it.”

The 82-year-old has put a lot of energy into opening up and being comfortable in her skin. Back in 2017, the Grace and Frankie star appeared on Megyn Kelly Today and clashed with the host when she asked the Hollywood legend why she’s not proud to admit she’s had work done.

But in the 2018 HBO documentary, Jane Fonda in Five Acts, the actress speaks to this struggle.

“I’m glad I look good for my age, but I’ve had plastic surgery. I’m not going to lie about that,” she said in one clip. “On one level, I hate the fact that I’ve had the need to alter myself physically to feel that I’m OK. I wish I wasn’t like that. I love older faces. I love lived-in faces. I loved Vanessa Redgrave’s face.”

She continued, “I wish I was braver. But I am what I am.” Well, no matter what she chooses to do with her own appearance, we love her!

