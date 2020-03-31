Janel Parrish Dishes on Her Cosmic-Themed Jewelry Line

Thoughtful star! Janel Parrish’s celestial-centric jewelry line, To the Stars, is more than just a gorgeous collection of necklaces, earrings and bracelets with stars and moon details. And the actress tells Us exactly why its sentiment is more important than ever right now.

The Pretty Little Liars alum teamed up with celebrity brand incubator Twila True Collaborations, owned by Rival World, to create jewelry that’s not only easy to layer, but also holds meaning.

“I wanted to create a line that was inspiring and something that when worn would be a beautiful reminder that everything happens for a reason and everything is gonna be OK,” Parrish told Stylish.

“The collection is cosmic-themed to be a reminder that even when things feel tough, the universe has your back,” the actress continued. “This line is all about hope and positivity. … I’ve always believed the good energy you send out into the universe comes back to you,” she added.

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actress also chose to include galaxy-esque elements in her designs for to honor her late grandmother. “I was extremely close with my Grandma and we lost her last November. Her middle name was Moon and her nickname was Moony. Since we lost her, moons have been even more special to me. … Losing someone is the most painful experience, but I choose to believe she’s still with me, in my universe, up in the stars looking down on me,” she shared.

And collecting special jewelry is something Parrish has done since she was a young girl. “I’ve always been a fan of layering beautiful, delicate pieces that I connect to. … When I was 5, my mom and dad got me an engraved Hawaiian bracelet that says my name on it with a tiny dolphin. It’s obviously way too small for me now, but I still have it and being from Hawaii, a Hawaiian bracelet is a right of passage and very sentimental,” she explained.



Some of her favorite pieces that she does wear regularly: “I never leave the house without my engagement ring, wedding ring and my Cartier Love ring that I bought myself a few years back to remind myself that the love I have for myself is the most important. … They obviously hold a promise, so much meaning and love,” the Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists star said.



“You always remember where you got a piece of jewelry,” she continued. “It can be the most romantic gift when given to someone special. When given to a friend it can say, ‘This reminded me of you,’ and when given to a family member it can say, ‘Think of me when you wear this.’ … They are tokens that hold great memories.”

But, the 31-year-old thinks it’s important to note that buying a special piece for yourself can be equally as significant too. “You don’t need a man to buy jewelry for you. Ladies, buy the jewels for yourself! You’re worth it!”



As for the message she hopes this line will represent? “‘Hey, don’t forget you’re loved. Don’t forget to love yourself. Don’t forget everything gonna be OK. And don’t forget to look up to the stars,’” Parrish said.

