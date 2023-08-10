Jared Leto is spilling his beauty secrets.

The 51-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 9, to walk fans through his makeup routine. “My biggest strategy when applying makeup is, ‘How do I get done the quickest?’” Leto said while opening a colorful eyeshadow palette.

Leto pulled out a brush and began spreading a bright red shade around his lids. “Oh look at that … gentle care” he said as text messages from his friends popped up on the screen. “WE NEED TO LEAVE ASAP,” one text read as a different message asked, “Ru doing ur makeup again?”

Leto continued with his process, explaining, “What I do is I just try to lather [the palette] up [before working it into my skin].” Leto then stepped back to admire his work, saying, “Hey, not bad.”

After smoothing out the shadow, Leto gushed, “That’s kinda like the first mess.” Next, he wiped off bits of the product to “clean up.”

“The thing is, you don’t put makeup on … you take it off,” Leto continued, bursting into laughter as someone in the background yelled, “Alright! We have one minute. … We should step out in 30 seconds!”

“I guess I’m f—ked,” Leto joked before applying yellow eyeshadow on his hairline. “What’s your inspiration for the yellow?” a person off camera asked, to which Leto replied, “I don’t know. … Just where else can I put stuff.”

Leto completed his glam with a bold red lip. “And there you have it. It’s called ‘total disaster,’” he added. “Hot mess makeup tutorial part 2,” Leto wrote in the caption of the social media post. “Drop your tips below. I need them.”

Leto’s followers praised his skills, with one calling the aesthetic a “beautiful disaster” as a second social media user added, “The best makeup tutorial I’ve ever seen.”

The actor previously shared his routine, which then featured blue eyeshadow and white brows, on Friday, August 4.

Later that day, he showed off the beat to hundreds of people at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Leto took the stage with his band, 30 Seconds to Mars, teaming the makeup with a skeleton-inspired ensemble, red gloves and black sneakers.

Leto also dazzled Us when he sported a smokey eye during Paris Fashion Week in June. He attended the Givenchy show wearing heavy eyeliner that perfectly matched his tailored suit and pearl necklaces.