Lollapalooza 2023: Best in Style at the Music Festival

There’s no better fashion moment than a festival fashion moment — and Lollapalooza 2023 gave Us a lot to talk about.

The event, which took place at Grant Park in downtown Chicago, kicked off on Thursday, August 3, and concluded on Sunday, August, 6. Concertgoers provided major style eye candy with vibrant two-pieces, bohemian dresses, Western boots and so much more.

Some best dressed standouts were Jared Leto, Sabrina Carpenter and Tems.

Leto, 51, opted for a skeleton-inspired gown paired with red gloves as Carpenter, 24, channeled her inner Barbie in a sparkly pink two-piece that featured a heart-shaped crop top. Tems, 28, meanwhile, was grunge in a fringe getup, fishnet tights and lace-up boots.

In addition to the eye-catching ensembles, attendees got to vibe out to performances by Billie Eilish, Karol G, Kendrick Lamar, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lana Del Rey. Pusha T and Diplo were also on the lineup.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from Lollapalooza 2023.