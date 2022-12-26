The dapper actor! Jared Leto doesn’t only slay on the big screen — but also on the red carpet.

The House of Gucci star first rose to fame in 1994 when he was cast as Jordan Catalano on the hit show My So-Called Life. The ABC drama had a strong season 1 before ending in 1995.

After his success on the show, Leto went on to star in movies including American Psycho, Fight Club, Girl, Interrupted, Sunset Trip and more.

Proving he is a man of many talents, the Chapter 27 actor also has killer vocals. The musician and his brother Shannon Leto both star in the rock band 30 Seconds to Mars. The Suicide Squad actor has been the lead vocalist and guitarist since 1998.

With his stardom has come many red carpet moments, and Leto never fails to turn heads with his keen sense of style. In 2016, he became the face of Gucci Guilty fragrance and has continued to work closely with the luxury brand.

In a June 2021 interview with GQ Magazine, the Haunted Mansion star opened up about his fashion choices. “I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about what I will wear — I tend to just throw things on. But if it’s Gucci, you know it works,” he said. He continued to gush about the Italian fashion house, “Working with Gucci has taught me to be bold and to be my true self in style.”

The Louisiana native also loves to rock the designer at events. At the Morbius film premiere in March 2022, the Dallas Buyers Club star wore an eye-catching look designed by Gucci. He donned a lavender top with a plunging neckline and black pants. For shoes, he wore patent white boots and layered a gorgeous cow-printed jacket on top of the ensemble.

Another fabulous fit he styled was his look to the 2019 LACMA Art+Film Gala. Leto looked extra handsome in an all-white Gucci suit. His jacket was finished with a beautiful flower on one side of his chest and to elevate the ensemble even more, he paired it with a white gambler cowboy hat.

Perhaps his most outrageous look was his ensemble to the 2019 Met Gala. The theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion, and the Artifact actor mastered it. His gown was designed by Alessandro Michele, the creative director of Gucci. The Last Duel actor sported a red floor length dress finished with diamond details, and had most camp accessory that he carried around all night — a copy of his own head.

The movie star has an undeniable sense of fashion and we’re taking a look back at his most memorable moments.

Keep scrolling to see Jared Leto’s best style moments of all time: