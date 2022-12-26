After his success on the show, Leto went on to star in movies including American Psycho, Fight Club, Girl, Interrupted, Sunset Trip and more.
Proving he is a man of many talents, the Chapter 27 actor also has killer vocals. The musician and his brother Shannon Leto both star in the rock band 30 Seconds to Mars. The Suicide Squad actor has been the lead vocalist and guitarist since 1998.
With his stardom has come many red carpet moments, and Leto never fails to turn heads with his keen sense of style. In 2016, he became the face of Gucci Guilty fragrance and has continued to work closely with the luxury brand.
In a June 2021 interview with GQ Magazine, the Haunted Mansion star opened up about his fashion choices. “I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about what I will wear — I tend to just throw things on. But if it’s Gucci, you know it works,” he said. He continued to gush about the Italian fashion house, “Working with Gucci has taught me to be bold and to be my true self in style.”
The Louisiana native also loves to rock the designer at events. At the Morbius film premiere in March 2022, the Dallas Buyers Club star wore an eye-catching look designed by Gucci. He donned a lavender top with a plunging neckline and black pants. For shoes, he wore patent white boots and layered a gorgeous cow-printed jacket on top of the ensemble.
Another fabulous fit he styled was his look to the 2019 LACMA Art+Film Gala. Leto looked extra handsome in an all-white Gucci suit. His jacket was finished with a beautiful flower on one side of his chest and to elevate the ensemble even more, he paired it with a white gambler cowboy hat.
Perhaps his most outrageous look was his ensemble to the 2019 Met Gala. The theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion, and the Artifact actor mastered it. His gown was designed by Alessandro Michele, the creative director of Gucci. The Last Duel actor sported a red floor length dress finished with diamond details, and had most camp accessory that he carried around all night — a copy of his own head.
The movie star has an undeniable sense of fashion and we’re taking a look back at his most memorable moments.
Keep scrolling to see Jared Leto’s best style moments of all time:
Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock
See Jared Leto’s Best Fashion Moments Through the Years: Pics
The dapper actor! Jared Leto doesn't only slay on the big screen — but also on the red carpet.
[ami-related id="5888" url="https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/pictures/90s-stars-then-and-now-w432968/" title="‘90s Stars: Then and Now: Melissa Joan Hart, Macaulay Culkin, Sarah Michelle Gellar and More" target="_blank" thumb="false" imgsrc="https://www.usmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/90s-Stars-Then-and-Now.jpg?quality=47&strip=all" imgid="1850345" format="gallery" flag="" channel="9"]
The House of Gucci star first rose to fame in 1994 when he was cast as Jordan Catalano on the hit show My So-Called Life. The ABC drama had a strong season 1 before ending in 1995.
After his success on the show, Leto went on to star in movies including American Psycho, Fight Club, Girl, Interrupted, Sunset Trip and more.
Proving he is a man of many talents, the Chapter 27 actor also has killer vocals. The musician and his brother Shannon Leto both star in the rock band 30 Seconds to Mars. The Suicide Squad actor has been the lead vocalist and guitarist since 1998.
With his stardom has come many red carpet moments, and Leto never fails to turn heads with his keen sense of style. In 2016, he became the face of Gucci Guilty fragrance and has continued to work closely with the luxury brand.
[jwplayer RqkyRi8Z-zhNYySv2]
In a June 2021 interview with GQ Magazine, the Haunted Mansion star opened up about his fashion choices. “I don't spend a lot of time thinking about what I will wear — I tend to just throw things on. But if it's Gucci, you know it works,” he said. He continued to gush about the Italian fashion house, “Working with Gucci has taught me to be bold and to be my true self in style.”
The Louisiana native also loves to rock the designer at events. At the Morbius film premiere in March 2022, the Dallas Buyers Club star wore an eye-catching look designed by Gucci. He donned a lavender top with a plunging neckline and black pants. For shoes, he wore patent white boots and layered a gorgeous cow-printed jacket on top of the ensemble.
[ami-related id="2459677" url="https://www.usmagazine.com/stylish/pictures/lacma-art-film-gala-2022-red-carpet-fashion-dresses/" title="Kim Kardashian and More Sizzle at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022: Pics" target="_blank" thumb="false" imgsrc="https://www.usmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Kim-Kardashian-1.jpg?quality=78&strip=all" imgid="2459660" format="gallery" flag="" channel="33"]
Another fabulous fit he styled was his look to the 2019 LACMA Art+Film Gala. Leto looked extra handsome in an all-white Gucci suit. His jacket was finished with a beautiful flower on one side of his chest and to elevate the ensemble even more, he paired it with a white gambler cowboy hat.
Perhaps his most outrageous look was his ensemble to the 2019 Met Gala. The theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion, and the Artifact actor mastered it. His gown was designed by Alessandro Michele, the creative director of Gucci. The Last Duel actor sported a red floor length dress finished with diamond details, and had most camp accessory that he carried around all night — a copy of his own head.
[ami-related id="604" url="https://www.usmagazine.com/stylish/pictures/best-met-gala-dresses-of-all-time-2015294/" title="See The Best Met Gala Dresses of All Time" target="_blank" thumb="false" imgsrc="https://www.usmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Look-Back-at-the-Most-Major-Fashion-Moments-in-Met-Gala-History-1.jpg?quality=40&strip=all" imgid="1507285" format="gallery" flag="" channel="33"]
The movie star has an undeniable sense of fashion and we’re taking a look back at his most memorable moments.
Keep scrolling to see Jared Leto’s best style moments of all time:
Credit: CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
November 2022
Marvelous in magenta! The Little Things actor donned a studded Gucci suit to the LACMA Art+Film Gala.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
April 2022
Leto arrived at the Grammys in a sheer floral printed Gucci shirt. He paired it with silver bling, white boots and ultra-stylish shades.
Credit: Carlos Dafonte/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
March 2022
So handsome! The Outsider actor stunted a mint Gucci suit at the Morbius premiere. The satin jacket had a lily on one side, and he wore a lace shirt underneath.
Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock
March 2022
Leto wore a purple and cow-print Gucci ensemble at another Morbius premiere.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
March 2022
The Lonely Hearts star dazzled in a cream colored Gucci suit at the Critics' Choice Awards. He added chrome shoes to the number and a gorgeous pair of sunglasses.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
February 2022
Glamourous in Gucci! The guitar player rocked a blue shiny suit to the Screen Actors Guild Awards. He paired the look with a maroon tie, lace gloves and ivory shirt.
Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
December 2021
Just his style! Leto looked seriously stylish in red pants, a plunging sheer shirt and velvet jacket at the Spider-man: No Way Home premiere.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
November 2021
Radiant in yellow! The actor sported a furry long jacket on top of a velvet suit and sequined shirt to the House of Gucci premiere.
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
November 2021
Fierce in feathers! The Blade Runner 2049 star looked extra fashionable at the LACMA Art+Film Gala. He wore an ivory Gucci suit with pink details and styled his shoulder length hair down.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
May 2019
Daring in red! Leto rocked a red gown by Alessandro Michele at the Met Gala and carried around a copy of his head.
Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
November 2018
Wonderful in white! The Zack Snyder's Justice League star wore an ivory suit by Gucci to the LACMA Art+Film Gala.