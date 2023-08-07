Another star-studded Lollapalooza festival is in the books, with both A-list and up-and-coming artists taking over Chicago’s Grant Park.

Lollapalooza 2023 kicked off on Thursday, August 3, with performances by Billie Eilish, Karol G, Lainey Wilson and more. Throughout the weekend, fans danced to Carly Rae Jepsen, The 1975, Kendrick Lamar and Sylvan Esso before Lana Del Rey closed out the four-day festival on Sunday, August 6.

Along with established artists, music lovers watched some new names hit the stage in Chicago. Maisie Peters gushed over making her U.S. festival debut after performing a high-energy set on Sunday.

“So so so cool to be part of this festival and lineup,” the 23-year-old wrote via her Instagram Story. “Truly honoured I already can’t wait to come back someday 😇🤞.”

Keep scrolling to see a who’s who of celeb attendees at Lollapalooza 2023: