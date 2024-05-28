When Travis Kelce showed up to an NBA Playoffs game wearing jeans with countless holes on them, he must have known that his bold style choice would set off a wave of internet jokes — and as it turned out, his brother Jason was among the hecklers.

Kelce, 34, paired the ripped blue jeans and a white T-shirt with an apple design for the Dallas Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves game in Texas on Sunday, May 26. The Super Bowl champ — and boyfriend of Taylor Swift — sat on the court alongside his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and Mahomes’ wife Brittany to watch the Mavericks beat the Timberwolves.

While the tight end accessorized his look with quirky red-rimmed sunglasses, it was those pants that attracted the most attention.

After one Swiftie joked on X, “what the f–k did taylor cats do with his jeans,” Jason, 36, reposted the one-liner and gave it his seal of approval. “Now that’s funny!” he wrote.

(Swift, a proud cat lover, is mom to three felines: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.)

The brothers regularly tease each other on “New Heights,” the popular podcast they co-host, so there is little doubt that Kelce had a good laugh at Jason’s remark.

The less-than-warm welcome he received at Dallas’ American Airlines Center is another story. On Sunday, the crowd started booing when Kelce’s face appeared on the Jumbotron. At first he seemed taken aback, dropping his jaw as he placed his hands on his chest, but then he chuckled and clapped as the camera panned over to his quarterback, Patrick, who drew cheers and turned around to rev up his fans in the stands.

Patrick and Brittany hail from Texas, which possibly explains why the audience was hyped to see them. The duo have been together since attending Whitehouse High School, which is about an hour and a half outside Dallas.

Kelce has kept in the spotlight while Swift resumes her Eras Tour abroad. Over Memorial Day weekend, the pop star, 34, performed in Portugal and is preparing to take the stage in Spain next week. Kelce flew to Paris to attend her May 12 concert in the City of Love, where he was spotted dancing and singing along to “So High School,” a song on Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, that appears to reference their giddy, high-profile relationship.

“I don’t know if they’re just getting better or if I keep forgetting how they are,” Kelce raved of Swift’s Paris show during a recent episode of “New Heights.” “It was electric in there. … I’m happy for everybody that’s in the Eras Tour, from the dancers to the band, and obviously Taylor. It just looks like they’re having so much fun up there.”