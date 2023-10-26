Jay-Z finally earned daughter Blue Ivy’s stamp of approval.

The 53-year-old rapper and record producer opened up about his relationship with the 11-year-old during a multi-part interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings. “Do your kids think you’re cool?” King, 68, asked Jay-Z, who hilariously revealed that Blue used to give him a hard time but has since come around.

“She be frontin’ on me a little bit,” Jay-Z joked. “But [now] I catch her. I catch her in the corner, you know? Now she asks me, you know, if this is cool, if her sneakers [are cool].”

When King asked if that means Blue wants the Grammy winner’s fashion advice, he proudly responded, “Yeah, yeah, yeah.”

Jay-Z went on to share that “there was a time” where Blue would get embarrassed by her dad, prompting him to tell her, “‘I’m cool. I don’t know what you saying. I’m cool! You got cool parents! At your house, your parents [are] cool.”

Jay-Z shares Blue with wife Beyoncé, whom he wed in April 2008. The couple are also the parents of 6-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

In Blue’s defense, the preteen is a star in her own right. She made headlines earlier this year when she joined Beyoncé, 42, on stage during her Renaissance World Tour to perform “My Power.” After her first surprise appearance in Paris, Blue showed off her daring skills at other concert stops, including London, New Jersey, Atlanta, Houston and New Orleans. Beyoncé concluded her string of shows, which supported her seventh studio album, in Kansas City on October 1.

Of course, the tour wasn’t Blue’s first major music milestone.

In March 2021, Blue became a Grammy winner at the age of 9, picking up the award for Best Music Video for Beyoncé’s hit “Brown Skin Girl” from the Lion King movie soundtrack, Black Is King. Blue received a writing credit for the tune.

Beyoncé, for her part, became the most awarded-artist in Grammy History at the 66th annual ceremony in February. The “No Angel” singer broke the late Georg Solti’s record of 31 wins when she won her 32nd award, taking home the trophy for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance. The category’s other nominees included Bonobo, Diplo, Odesza and Rüfüs du Sol.

The award was Beyoncé’s fourth win of the evening. During the pre-telecast ceremony, she won Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa” and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul.” After the telecast began, she scored Best R&B Song for “Cuff It.”