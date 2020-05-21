Jeffree Star Defends Cremated Makeup Collection Once Again: Watch

Standing his ground! Jeffree Star continues to defend his new Cremated makeup collection for its controversial name amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Best of Beauty: These Are the Top Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2020 … So Far

The makeup artist unveiled the death-themed collection in a YouTube video on May 16. The line includes a 24-pan gray-toned palette with shade names like “Grave Digger,” “The Morgue” and “Casket Ready.”

According to Star, the Cremated collection is inspired by his catch phrase “I’m Deceased.” Following the big reveal, it was quick to spark outrage on the Internet due to the fact that over 90,000 have lost their lives across the nation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a 20-minute YouTube video posted on Wednesday, May 20, Star took some time to address the backlash.

Beauty Brands Doing the Absolute Most to Fight COVID-19, From Donating N95 Face Masks to Generous Sums of Money

“It takes months and months and months — sometimes a year plus — to actually make a product,” the 34-year-old explained “There were some people saying, ‘Jeffree, it’s a little weird timing. There’s a lot going on in the world.’ But, for me, this is art and I never come from a negative place, you guys.”

Star also revealed that the collection has been postponed already and if it’s delayed any longer, it won’t be released in the late fall of 2021. It was originally trademarked in 2019, well before the virus outbreak.

“I never want to give my customers a bad experience,” he explained. “I never want to sell expired makeup. So, as a business owner, I was like, ‘We gotta get this out.’ So, I made the executive decision to delay the collection over a month and a half. And before my real crazy ‘summer’ collection comes out, I wanted this to be here.”

People flocked to the comments section of the YouTube video to share their thoughts about the collection.

“Going to my aunties cremation today in literally like 3 hrs, watched the release video, and this one…OMG I’m so not offended,” said a YouTuber. “This is an amazing neutral palette, it’s makeup, it’s not here to offend anyone, just to create amazing artwork and Jeffree said himself it’s a homage to his loved ones and his own styles in the past. Get over yourselves and buy it and look snatched.”

How Your Favorite Fashion Brands Are Fighting COVID-19 — From Generous Donations to Gifting Apparel to Medical Professionals

This isn’t the first time Star’s defending the collection. On May 16, he posted an Instagram Story addressing the negative comments.

“On a real level, you guys, my own father was cremated,” said the entrepreneur. “My two dogs that passed away last year were cremated. So nothing ever comes from a negative place in my life,” he continued. “So if you take it that way, that’s how you articulate things but, bitch, not me.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)