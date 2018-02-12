Jenna Dewan Tatum knows how to rock a red carpet — that’s no secret. Whether she’s wearing killer heels and the most daring naked dresses, she always keeps it real. Seriously — so when she revealed that she uses a shimmering product cocktail on her legs to get them in their most gorgeous, gleaming shape possible in an Instagram story, we only loved her more.

In a video snippet she posted to her Instagram Story, the World of Dance host posed her gams with her makeup artist Alan Avendano blending shimmer and bronzer all over them with the caption, “It’s all smoke and mirrors.” In the background of the shot, you can see a number of shimmering products that were surely used to create a contoured and slimmed look for her legs! Much like how you[ would use shimmer on the high points of your face to highlight and a deeper contouring color to shade, the same applies for your stems.

Want to attempt the technique for yourself? We suggest an all-in-one shimmering body blur product like Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body to get the job done in one go.

This isn’t the first time that Dewan has gotten candid about her beauty routine or the truth behind her flawless bod. In fact, she has even posed on Instagram in her Spanx proving that there is no shame in a little shapewear! The Step Up star also likes to have a killer glow on her face — and has made fun of herself by likening it to a glazed donut. The shimmering and brightening technique conceals a night of poor sleep and quickly brings the complexion alive. If you want a more subtle highlighter or illuminator, RMS Living Luminizer is a great bet.

Which brings us to our next question: what is the next beauty secret that Dewan will shed light on with her social media? Whatever it is, we know she’ll come at it with a sense of humor. And bless her for it.

