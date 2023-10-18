Friends who dress together, stick together.

Longtime pals and business partners Jenna Lyons and Sarah Clary were photographed wearing matching red dresses while out in New York City on Tuesday, October 17. The dresses featured long sleeves and plunging necklines. Each wore bright red lipstick and dark square framed sunglasses as they made their way into the trendy Holiday Bar.

Clary accessorized her look with mini hoop earrings, a set of chunky rings, a large gold watch and black flats. Lyons, 55, opted for a set of layered necklaces and delicate earrings. Both wore their hair slicked back into low buns and Clary held a glass of white wine down at her side as the two posed in front of cameras.

Lyons and Clary first met when they both worked at J. Crew. In an interview that was published via Lyons’ blog, Clary explained that after working a desk job at J. Crew for “a few tough years”, she was told during her exit interview that Lyons had noticed her and wanted to know if she would join the styling department as an assistant. “That was when my life changed,” Clary recalled. “She saw me and gave me a chance, and she has been doing that ever since.”

Related: Former ‘RHONY’ Stars: Where Are They Now? The Real Housewives of New York City premiered in 2008, but not every Housewife has gone the distance. The season 1 cast of RHONY included Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Jill Zarin and Alex McCord. While Kelly Killoren Bensimon joined the cast during season 2, Sonja Morgan became a full-time cast member during […]

The two have been friends and coworkers ever since. Clary now serves as the creative director for Lyons’ latest venture, Lyons L.A.D. The two also starred alongside each other in the reality TV show Stylish with Jenna Lyons, which aired on HBO Max for one season in 2020.

The show’s premise could be compared to a stylist’s version of Project Runway; a group of young stylist associates compete against each other for the chance to work for Lyons. Both Clary and Lyons act as mentors and judges as they decide who among the contestants has what it takes to join their growing team.

In the same interview, Clary reflected on her relationship with the Real Housewives of New York City star. “I have been many things under Jenna: an assistant, a freelancer, a collaborator, and a friend. In every role, she has made me better and shown me my strengths, and helped me learn from my weaknesses.” Clary went on to call Lyons a “creative genius” who “has consistently been in my corner, and I will forever be in hers.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Us Asks the New ‘RHONY’ Cast Which Former Housewife They Identify With Most Ahead of the Sunday, July 16, debut The Real Housewives of New York City season 14, Us Weekly asked Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy and Ubah Hassan to introduce themselves to Bravo fans by revealing which classic NYC characters they relate to most. The options, which were presented to […]

Lyons, who formerly served as the Creative Director for J. Crew, left the company in 2017 after 27 years. In an interview with The Today Show, which aired in March 2022, Lyons revealed the struggles she faced after leaving. “I think I got to a point where I wasn’t sure how much more I was going to be able to do,” she told interviewers. “There was definitely a period after I left where I felt more than lost.”

Now, Lyons stars in RHONY and is the CEO of LoveSeen, a false eyelash beauty brand that she launched in September 2020. With Clary by her side at her new project Lyons L.A.D, there’s no stopping either woman now.