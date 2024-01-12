Jenna Ortega took a fashion risk — and succeeded — at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The 21-year-old actress attended a screening of Miller’s Girl on Thursday, January 11, wearing a skin-baring mini dress. The white frock featured a completely open bodice equipped with delicate flowers that barely covered Ortega’s chest. The look fell into a dainty skirt that stopped just above Ortega’s knees.

The Scream star paired the dress with snowy pointed-toe pumps and a coordinating choker. For glam, Ortega maintained the delicate theme with rosy cheeks and a pink lip. She styled her hair in a half-up, half-down hairdo with her bangs framing her face.

When it comes to her wardrobe, Ortega likes to keep fashion flirty and fun.

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Take the Golden Globes in Los […]

At the premiere of her movie Finestkind last month, Ortega was a must-see in a white embroidered Adeam blazer that was designed with a corset-like construction. She added height with a pair of towering platform heels and styled her hair in a low ponytail.

Ortega’s stylist, Enrique Melendez, gushed over the look at the time, sharing that he first laid eyes on the outfit during New York Fashion week in September 2023.

“I just knew I wanted to try it on Jenna as a dress,” he gushed via Instagram. “I forgot how important it is to go to these shows. For me it’s about getting inspired. Sometimes pictures don’t do these looks justice. The fabrication, the structure, the little details that a camera lens can miss but the naked eye won’t.”

Related: Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: See What the Stars Wore The moment we’ve all been waiting for! Fashion’s biggest night is upon Us. The 2023 Met Gala is finally here — and style lovers can expect Hollywood’s biggest names to slay at the Monday, May 1, soirée. If past balls are any indication of what to expect at this year’s event, fans are in for […]

Melendez was also the brains behind Ortega’s memorable 2023 Met Gala ensemble. At fashion’s biggest night, which honored late designer Karl Lagerfeld, Ortega delivered drama in a high-low ruffled dress by Thom Browne.

The goth-glam look was covered in pearls — a nod to Lagerfeld’s love of the gem — and was equipped with textured fabric. Ortega topped the look off with heeled loafers and sheer knee-high socks.