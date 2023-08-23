Jennifer Aniston Admits to Trying a Salmon-Sperm Facial

Once upon a time, Jennifer Aniston tried a salmon-sperm facial.

Aniston, 54, opened up about the wild beauty treatment in her WSJ. Magazine cover story, which debuted online on Tuesday, August 22. She explained to the publication that the facial was suggested to her by an aesthetician. “First of all, I said, ‘Are you serious? How do you get salmon’s sperm?’” Aniston recalled asking.

While the Friends alum didn’t share the answer with WSJ., she did admit to going through with the treatment. According to Skin Inc., salmon sperm DNA has regenerative and anti-inflammatory effects on the skin.

Elsewhere in her WSJ. interview, Aniston revealed that she will “try almost anything” to maintain a youthful appearance and relies on weekly anti-aging peptide injections. “I do think that’s the future,” she told the publication. (Peptides are chains of amino acids that are believed to increase collagen production and promote skin tightening.)

For those who aren’t looking to test the benefits of salmon sperm or try injectables, there’s another way to achieve Aniston’s glow.

Celebrity facialist Melanie Simon — who has worked with Aniston for years — told Who What Wear in May 2021 about her favorite beauty products, praising the Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream, which retails for $16.

“This is a great go-to at night for eyelids, the corners of your lips, and your neck,” she said. And that’s only just getting started with how many potential benefits this product has.

The cream can be used as a facial moisturizer, body lotion, makeup primer and even scar cream. It is also packed with healing ingredients like beeswax, propolis, olive oil, bee pollen and honey.

Outside of products, Aniston prioritizes rest and hydration.

“The best beauty tip I have for people is to sleep and drink water, honestly,” Aniston told Real Simple in June 2022. “Did you know that so few people actually drink water? I’ll get mad at my friend Courteney Cox all the time because she’ll tell me she hasn’t had a sip of water today — and I’m like … are you out of your mind? Water is everything.”

Aniston is also a fitness guru.

In June, Aniston announced via Instagram that she is the face of Pvolve — a science-led workout practice that combines low-impact functional fitness with resistance-based equipment.

“I’m officially part of the @Pvolve fam,” Aniston wrote via Instagram alongside a video that showed her working up a sweat. “So proud to support our female founder and the beyond talented trainers. This is one of my favorite workouts … and I’m so grateful for the team and excited for what’s to come.”