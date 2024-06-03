Jennifer Aniston is taking a break from her signature all-black style aesthetic.

Aniston, 55, wowed in a fitted red dress at an Emmy FYC Event for The Morning Show on Sunday, June 2. The crimson frock featured a floral pattern, spaghetti straps, a fitted bodice and a flowy skirt complete with a thigh-high slit. Aniston elevated the look with strappy red heels, a burgundy necklace and gold bracelets.

For glam, Aniston donned soft makeup including long lashes and nude lips. Her blonde hair, which she recently cut into a bob, was parted down the side and straightened.

Aniston’s vibrant getup comes as a surprise considering she mostly sticks to classic black dresses. In April, she sported a dark outfit at the PaleyFest in Los Angeles, including a black tank top, matching trousers and peep-toe heels. She elevated the look with a gold bracelet and sparkly earrings.

At the Critics Choice Awards in January, Aniston was a must-see in a black Dolce & Gabbana jumpsuit. The one-piece was designed with a feathered bodice, figure flattering pants and belt that cascaded into a train.

Her makeup consisted of rosy cheeks, wispy eyelashes and pink lips. She parted her signature blonde hair down the middle and styled it in soft curls.

She wore Dolce & Gabbana again at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. For the evening, she donned a strapless design complete with a sweetheart neckline and scalloped beaded skirt.

That night, she debuted her layered bob, reminiscing fans of coiffure she had while filming Friends in the 1990s, famously known as “The Rachel.” Through the years, Aniston has been open about hating the haircut, created by Chris McMillan.

“I love Chris, and he’s the bane of my existence at the same time because he started that damn Rachel, which was not my best look,” she told Allure in 2011. “How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen.”

Throughout the series, which aired for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2003, Aniston grew her hair out and even rocked waist-length extensions.