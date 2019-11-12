



Justine Marjan is the hairstylist behind many iconic looks that Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Ashley Graham, Olivia Culpo, Chrissy Teigen, Lily Aldridge, Jenna Dewan, Kerry Washington and more have rocked on the red carpet and beyond, so when she revealed what the next big hair trend for 2020 will be and how to master it, we were all ears.

For starters, Marjan told Stylish that regardless of the hairstyle you want to try, having luscious locks is what is most important for achieving it.



“Everyone thinks there’s a magic trick and that you can just go to someone great and have a great hairstyle, but if you’re not doing the work at home to take care of your hair health it’s not the same,” she said.

“Healthy hair is the key for any great hair look. There’s only so much you can do with styling if your hair is not in good condition, so I always recommend taking the OLLY Undeniable Beauty vitamin to promote healthy hair growth so that your strands feel thicker, stronger and smoother and then they’re easier to style,” the hairstylist added.

“I was always a short-haired girl myself and I started taking them a couple years ago and my hair has grown so fast and it’s so much healthier and longer than it’s ever been before.”

And it’s a good thing her hair is growing quickly because Marjan spilled that longer hair will be in this season.



“I’ve been loving to see more layers in the hair, like ’90s style haircuts and really layered if the hair is long. It’s almost like if you remember the Jennifer Aniston layered cut she had — not ‘the Rachel’ — but she had straight hair with lots of layers in the front and it was long,” she revealed.

More Marjan advice: “Try not to wash your hair too frequently so that you’re not drying your hair out and if you are washing it, make sure the shampoo and conditioner you’re using are really moisturizing so that you’re not pulling all the moisture from the hair,” she suggested.

Another pro-tip? “I also love an apple cider vinegar rinse. I think it’s really great because it adds a lot of shine to the hair and you can use unfiltered, organic apple cider vinegar with warm water and do a rinse on the hair. It helps to close the cuticle and add shine.”

Once you’ve rinsed your mane, Marjan recommends squeezing out the excess moisture followed by drying with a microfiber towel or old t-shirt to instead of a cotton towel.

“Hair is really fragile when it’s wet and it becomes elastic, so you can’t be as rough with it. Don’t use a regular brush when your hair is wet. You only want to use a wet brush or a wide toothed-comb, so you’re not pulling on the hair or causing breakage,” she said.

When it comes time for styling, Marjan also opts for the less aggressive route for creating looks with her blow dryer, flat iron and curling iron.

“Avoid using hot tools that go over 365 degrees. It’s a myth that the hotter the hair tools is, the better it’ll work. I only use non-damaging hot tools like GHD because I know I can use them guilt-free and I can style my hair as often as I need to without them causing damage,” she spilled.

After you’re done for the day and ready to hit the sack, Marjan says your sheets can also make — or break — your haircare routine.

“Don’t sleep on a regular pillow case. Definitely switch to silk so that you’re not causing friction, breakage or frizz while you sleep.”