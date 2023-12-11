If anyone knows how to dress for a festive cocktail party, it’s Jennifer Aniston.

The 54-year-old actress attended the Tastemaker Cocktail Reception for The Morning Show on Thursday, December 7, in a chic black jumpsuit.

The one-piece featured a strapless construction and a festive but subtle bow detail, and high-waisted straight leg black slacks. She teamed this with a pair of black strappy heels, a black shoulder bag featuring a gold chain strap, gold bangles and a simple necklace.

The actress kept her glam as effortless as her outfit, and wore her hair down in loose waves and parted in the middle. She sported matte makeup featuring long lashes, pink blush and pink lipgloss.

As Aniston posed for the cameras, she clutched her trusty pair of eyeglasses in one hand and her phone in the other.

The cocktail reception, which took place in Los Angeles, was filled with the cast and crew of The Morning Show. Throughout the evening, Aniston posed with her co-workers. Guests included Jon Hamm, Karen Pittman, Reese Witherspoon, Tig Notaro and Nestor Carbonell.

Witherspoon, 47, who stars alongside Aniston in the hit show, also opted for chic all-black evening attire. The actress wore a black sweater featuring crystal detailing on the collar, a black tweed miniskirt and black strappy pumps. She wore her hair in a deep side part and finished the look off with smokey eyeshadow.

The characters Aniston and Witherspoon play on The Morning Show — Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, respectively — regularly dress to impress in fitted blazers, sophisticated robe coats and crisp workwear separates. But this isn’t the first time the pair have played a stylish duo on TV.

The actresses also appeared in Friends together. Witherspoon played Jill Green, the younger and spoiled sister of Aniston’s character Rachel Green. In the show, both Jill and Rachel are both fashion obsessed.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2019, Witherspoon reflected on the time she spent working with Aniston on Friends.

“She was so sweet to me,” Witherspoon told the publication. “I was really nervous, and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh—don’t worry about it!’ I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny. We’ve been friends ever since.”